William A. Jones has been fired as president of Georgetown College following allegations of sexual assault of a female college employee and inappropriate behavior with another female College employee, said Dr. Jonathan Sands-Wise, Vice President of Enrollment Management.
Dr. Rosemary Allen, the college’s provost, has been named acting president by the college’s Board of Trustees.
“Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority,” said Robert Mills, Trustees chairman. “We hold our administrators, students and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct.
“We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are deeply impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations. We are confident in the leadership of Acting President Allen and the Board appreciates her dedication to the continuing mission of Georgetown College during this difficult time.”
The allegations surfaced Sunday, as well as information of other inappropriate conduct by Jones that violated his employment agreement with the college, said Sands-Wise. Immediate steps were taken to investigate the charges, he said. Alumni and college supporters were alerted Monday evening of a specially-called meeting of the Board of Trustees.
An emergency protection order filed by the employee states she was sexually assaulted by Jones while on an out-of-state work trip, according to WLEX-TV. She sought the EPO out of fear for her safety.
The college has hired outside counsel to continue the investigation. Because the investigation is ongoing, Mills said the college will have no further comment.