In a private ceremony attended only by students and faculty, Dr. William Jones was officially installed as Georgetown College’s 25th president as part of its Opening Convocation Tuesday.
The ceremony was closed due to COVID-19 concerns, but could be seen via the college’s Facebook page where it is still available.
Dave Adkisson, board of trustees chair, and Robert Mills, vice-chair, presented Jones with the chain of office.
During his address, Jones challenged the students to make small acts of kindness and said these acts will impact the world. He used a line from the rock band U2, “Are you tough enough to be good?”
Following his address, Jones was presented with a special gift, a podium designed and built by Professor of Art, Daniel Graham. The gift was presented by Director of Development/Major Gifts Officer Hanna Kroskie on behalf of the college’s faculty and staff in recognition of his guidance through this unprecedented time.
Earlier during the ceremony SGA President Zach Dampier introduced the executive council.
Dr. Laura Hunt, professor of Spanish, was presented with the John Walker Manning Distinguished Mentor and Teacher Award. The award is presented to a faculty member who has shown a commitment to mentoring students through their academic coursework and their college career, and going above and beyond to improve the Georgetown College community.
“It’s not just an intellectual journey with her — her heart for cultural understanding can be seen in the service learning projects she leads in our community,” said Dr. Rosemary Allen. “Her students’ love for her is in return for the love she shows for them — love that inspired her drive for hours this past spring in the middle of the pandemic to leave a cake on the front porch of every Spanish major within a two-hour radius in preparation for a graduation party via Zoom.
“That sort of joy in doing for others is evident in everything she does, from teaching fellow faculty how to manage online courses to showing her students how much fun it is to learn a language, to being a ringleader of the Faculty Fan Club, to having endless patience and compassion for every student and every colleague she encounters.”
