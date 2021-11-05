For the second time in less than a year, the Georgetown College campus is reeling from charges of a sexual assault.
This time it involves the president of the college.
William Jones was fired as Georgetown College president Monday when a college employee accused him of sexual assault, and information about inappropriate behavior with another female employee surfaced, as well as “other conduct in violation of Jones’ employment agreement with the College,” according to Jonathan Sands-Wise, vice president of enrollment for the college.
Dr. Rosemary Allen has been named by the Board of Trustees as acting president. She previously served as interim president between the resignation of Dr. M. Dwaine Greene and the hiring of Jones.
The sexual assault allegedly occurred on a college-sanctioned trip to Indianapolis. The victim alerted the Indianapolis Police Department where an investigation is under way, but no charges have been filed.
The News-Graphic’s policy is to not publish the name of a sexual crime victim unless they specifically request their name be released.
The victim filed an emergency protection order against Jones in Fayette County on Nov. 1, “out of fear,” according to WLEX.
“I was sexually harrassed (sic) and sexually assaulted at the Marriott Downtown Indianapolis hotel while on a work trip with the respondent,” states the EPO. ”William Jones sexually harrassed (sic) me in the lobby of the hotel before later sexually assaulting me in his hotel room.
“Multiple times throughout the incident timeframe, I told him to stop. He proceeded to perform unconsensual (sic) oral sex and attempted penetration…..This incident was reported to the Indianapolis Police Department. Came to Fayette County out of fear of the respondent.”
The college learned of the Indiana incident Sunday and immediately began an investigation, Sands-Wise said in a press release. Robert Mills, Trustee chairman, called a meeting of the Trustee’s Executive Committee Monday morning and took immediate action to dismiss Jones. The action was affirmed later Monday by the full Board of Trustees. Alumni and friends of he college were notified that evening via text or email.
“Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority,” said Mills in the college press release. “We hold our administrators, students and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct.
“We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are deeply impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations. We are confident in the leadership of Acting President Allen and the Board appreciates her dedication to the continuing mission of Georgetown College during this difficult time.”
Jones, a native of Whitley County, was hired as Georgetown College’s 25th president June 2019. He came from Bethany College in Kansas, where he was president, and is a graduate of Berea College. He is married with six children.
Earlier this year, Cody Arnett was convicted of raping a Georgetown College student in the college dorms in 2018.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.