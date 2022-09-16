Photo Courtesy of Universal

Nope was released to theaters on July 22, 2022.

Don’t let anyone spoil “Nope” for you. It’s not hiding some mind-blowing twist like a Shyamalan picture, but watching Jordan Peele use his considerably astounding craft to weave a story is breathtaking. Following him across the dark and bloody patches of his imagination is a treat for us lovers of suspense and, with his third film, Peele is in full control of his abilities. 

Not that he already wasn’t for his first film, “Get Out,” which walked a razor thin line between satire, horror and social commentary while telling a story that felt immediately of-the-moment. Peele deconstructed aspects of the woke movement while also poking fun at white liberal guilt, but also told a genuinely original and creepy story. 

