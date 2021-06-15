The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the Josephine Road/KY-32 in Scott County will be closed this week for slide repair operations by the contractor.
The closure began Friday, June 11 until 7 p.m. and will continue Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The lane being repaired has been closed due to a slide that occurred during heavy rain and flooding. Signage and barricades will be in place during work hours.
The road will be closed at mile point 18. Drivers are advised to utilize Indian Creek Road/KY-1686 to Gaines Road back to Josephine Road/KY-32.
