The Georgetown Police Department just wrapped up their first Junior Citizens Police Academy, Friday.
The program introduces 13-to-17 year old youths to the skills police officers utilize in the field.
“We felt like it’s important to reach out to the youth in Georgetown and Scott County because that is our future,” said Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood. “We have to invest in them. We think that is very important.”
Topics covered include: ethics and expectations of police officers, patrol procedures, use of force, case laws, traffic stops, hostage negotiations, and more.
The program holds up to 25 students with the inaugural class having 22 students, Allgood said. There is possibility for a second Junior Citizens Police Academy course this summer.
“We think that is is important to get out in front of them to not just rely on what they see on TV, or hear on the news, or what they read, but to actually hear it from a police officer, and actually experience it,” he said. “A lot of the classes (are) hands on. One of the biggest things we’ll do is the simulator. Which is the same thing that the officers go through. So, they’ll have to make split second decisions on how they are going to react to the scenario.”
Allgood said he hopes this program will help build trust between youth and police officers.
“If they’ve ever had trust issues with a police officer, or if they’ve heard negative things, hopefully this will help them have some trust in law enforcement,” Allgood said. “So, if they see a police officer or a deputy they can say, ‘Hey, that’s somebody I can go and talk to.’”
Positive engagement and connections come from the classes, he said.
Those interested in police academy as a career may apply when they are 20 years of age, Allgood said.
“That could be 12, 13 years before you get to reap the rewards of connecting, but if that’s what we have to do then we are willing to do that,” he said.
Allgood said he wants to thank parents and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association for their support.
To apply, students may look out for flyers when the next class becomes available, check Facebook, the News-Graphic or call officer Ryan Hill at 502-863-7826.