14th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Brian Privett, Division Two, is accusing the commonwealth attorney and a candidate for the judicial position Privett now holds, of “unprofessional, unethical and possibly criminal” behavior and seeks an investigation in a letter to the state Attorney General’s Office.
The letter is dated Dec 16, but surfaced this week when it was sent to several members of the media. Privett could not be reached for comment, but the letter has now been widely circulated among multiple media outlets. The Attorney General’s Office would neither confirm nor deny receipt of such a letter, but the Louisville Courier-Journal stated an open records request suggested an inquiry has been opened into the commonwealth attorney’s office of the 14th Circuit. The newspaper did not elaborate on the “suggestion.”
Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson and her husband, Rob Johnson are accused in the letter of a series of actions including the production of a reality show that focused on her “PAC-funded” staff working on “active cases, during investigation, in front of a grand jury, and in court.” The show filmed a “pilot” earlier in 2021, over three days in the Commonwealth Attorney’s office and the Georgetown Police Department, “and included the filming of discussion with law enforcement on active cases, including cases pending grand jury presentation, as well as those already in Court,” states the letter. The filing includes footage of Muse speaking “negatively of judges, which is likely a violation of Kentucky Supreme Court’s Ethics Rules,” states the letter. The show is using public resources for Muse’s “own financial benefit,” the letter states.
Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse said there was a brief filming, but the project was benign and did not fit the description outlined in the letter. The police chief said he has not been contacted by the attorney general regarding an investigation.
“No, there was no three-day pilot program shot here at the Georgetown Police Department,” said Police Chief Michael Bosse. “There was an hour-and-a-half to two hour filming of two officers playing the roles of detectives in an idea or concept that had to do with the relationship between police and prosecutors.”
Privett is not seeking re-election to the circuit court, but Johnson, a former circuit judge, is seeking the judicial seat now held by Privett. The letter questions whether it is a conflict of interest for Johnson to be circuit court judge where he might preside over cases presented by his wife, the commonwealth attorney. Johnson is also accused in the letter of making a salary “well in excess of a normal part-time assistant, and may be the highest paid employee in the Commonwealth’s Office, including three full-time assistants.”
Muse-Johnson has retained an attorney and said she plans to fight the judge’s allegations.
“Upon review of the letter to the Attorney General by outgoing Judge Privett all allegations of illegal and/or unethical conduct contained in the letter are either blatantly false or grossly misleading,” Muse-Johnson said in a prepared statement.
Other accusations leveled in the letter include:
—Muse-Johnson “recklessly” handles grand jury presentations, “regularly presenting to the 12 grand jurors plus as many alternates as she has present. Sometimes, there will be 18 people sitting in the room during closed grand jury presentations. At one of those presentations, Ms. Muse-Johnson presented information to the grand jury from a case at the time in another county being mediated by retired Judge Robert McGinnis, in violation of the mediation rules that all matters are to remain confidential.”
—Muse-Johnson has written a book about her account of being kidnapped by a client about 15 years ago. The letter accuses Muse-Johnson of providing information to victims on how to purchase the book, which financially benefits her.
—Muse-Johnson has been actively campaigning for her husband during grand jury sessions, the letter states. During those sessions she has spoken negatively about current sitting judges.
—Johnson is a part-time private attorney and has “either used or attempted to use information from the Commonwealth’s Office to benefit his clients, specifically information from criminal cases or investigations in divorce or family law cases.”
“As you can see, we have had several instances of just unprofessional, unethical actions with Ms. Muse-Johnson and her husband. I would appreciate any efforts the Attorney General’s Office can take investigating these matters, and with some speed, as the beginning of the reality show filming in January may further any damage to systems of justice in our Circuit.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.