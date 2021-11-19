Circuit Court Judge Brian Privett has announced he will not seek re-election to the 14th Circuit, Division Two, while Rob Johnson, a former judge, has announced he plans to seek a return to the bench.
Johnson is seeking election to 14th Circuit, Division Two. Jeremy Maddox is seeking re-election to the 14th Circuit Court, Division One. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no other judicial candidate filings with the Kentucky Secretary of State.
Filing began Nov. 3 and will continue until January 2022. Each party will have a primary in May, if enough candidates qualify, with the general election set for Nov. 8. There will be no primary for non-partisan races until a large number of candidates qualify.
“Faith has been a central part of why I decided to help in combating the opioid crisis years ago,” Privett wrote in a letter to his friends and supports announcing his decision. “I was a prosecutor looking for more meaning out of being a lawyer than just going through the motions of the revolving door system of jail, streets and jail. Through reading and prayer, I was led to look at what my part as a Christian was in making my work matter, at what was my part in bringing the Kingdom of God on Earth.
“That’s when my eyes were opened and I saw how I could help fight the opioid epidemic and help the communities, families and children it was destroying. Since that time, I have met so many people in recovery and seen the renewal and resurrection of lives in a way that could only be through grace. Recovered people are some of my favorite people: joyful, honest, compassionate and generous. Because when you have lived through the worst despair imaginable, life seems too joyful not to want to share.
“… that is why after many months of prayer and discernment, I have decided I will not seek another term as Circuit Judge of the 14th Circuit.”
Johnson was elected to an eight-year term to the 14th Circuit Court in 2014, but decided to run for the Kentucky Court of Appeals, Fifth Appellate District and lost in the 2018 election. He has decided to seek a return to the 14th Circuit Court Division Two bench.
Below are the candidates filing for office with the Scott County Clerk’s Office:
Scott County judge-executive: Republican, Joe Pat Covington.
County attorney: Republican, Cameron Robert Culbertson.
County clerk: Republican, Rebecca M. Johnson
Sheriff: Republican, Tony Hampton
Coroner:
—Republican, Mark Sutton
—Republican, Chad William Halsey
Scott County Fiscal Court Magistrates:
—Second District, Republican, James Alvin Lyons
—Third District, Republican, Chad Wallace.
—Fourth District, Republican, Kelly Corman.
—Fourth District, Republican, Kane Johnson
—Fifth District, Republican, Dwayne Ellison
—Sixth District, Republican, Ryan Pratt
Constable: First District, Republican, Ian Beattie
Georgetown City Council, non-partisan
—Jeremy Emerson
—Greg Hampton
—Tammy Lusby Mitchell
—Nathaniel Price
Mayor, City of Stamping Ground: Keith Todd Murphy.
The Georgetown City Council will hold a primary in May only if more than 16 candidates qualify. There will not be a primary for the mayoral race in Stamping Ground.
The News-Graphic will periodically publish candidates who have qualified for office until the final filing date.
