A date has been set for Scott County Circuit Court to issue a ruling regarding the zoning of the Central Kentucky Landfill.
Judge Brian Privett set the ruling for 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 to give himself a firm deadline to write his opinion. This decision was made by Privett at a hearing Thursday afternoon.
This lawsuit comes out of Waste Services of the Bluegrass’ (WSB) desire to expand the 500-acre tract and the landfill tract because it was scheduled to reach capacity by the end of 2020.
In order to expand, the landfill would have to rezone or be issued a conditional use permit. WSB’s attempts to rezone the tract were rejected by the Scott County Planning Commission and the Scott County Fiscal Court.
If the court sides in the landfill’s favor, it would allow them the possibility of expanding the acreage and making the structure taller.