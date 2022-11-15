In June, the News-Graphic broke the story that former 14th Judicial District Court Judge Brian Privett sent flirtatious and sexual text messages to a court employee while on the bench.
This week, Privett was issued a public reprimand for that conduct by the Judicial Conduct Commission.
“The Commission conducted a preliminary investigation arising out of a complaint that Judge Privett exchanged flirtatious and sexual text messages in 2018 with an (Administrative Office of Courts) employee that he did not supervise while serving as Circuit Court Judge in the 14th Judicial Circuit.
“The text messages involved multiple conversations including exchanges that occurred while the judge was on the bench presiding over court proceedings.”
The Commission concluded Privett engaged in misconduct and violated multiple judicial canons, including disobeying the law, behaving in a manner that fails to promote public confidence and integrity of the judiciary, engaging in conduct that would advance the judge’s personal or economic interests and engaging in conduct that would appear to a reasonable person the judge’s independence, impartiality and integrity are compromised when engaging in extrajudicial activities.
The Commission noted Privett cooperated with the investigation and accepted the public reprimand.
Last June, the News-Graphic obtained from an anonymous source five screen shots showing flirty and sometimes inappropriate, exchanges between Privett and the employee dating back to 2018. In at least one of the texts, it is mentioned in the exchange that Privett was on the bench at the time presiding over a court proceeding.
Privett was appointed by then Gov. Matt Bevin to complete retiring Judge Paul Issacs’ term in April 2018 and was elected later that year. Privett resigned as circuit court judge on Jan. 31, 2022 with 11 months remaining in the term.
“I have made mistakes in my past that hurt my family, friends and supporters,” Privett said in an emailed statement. “Some of those mistakes destroyed my marriage. I am truly sorry for anything I have done that hurt others. I have asked forgiveness from God, and have many times sought counsel of ministers and my closest friends.
“I can only rely on His forgiveness, make amends when possible, and work towards his purposes. I am no longer in public life and have no plans to re-enter. I would ask that the privacy of everyone else be honored to avoid any further damage my mistakes have caused.”
The texts messages clearly identify “Privett.” The name of the court employee is being withheld upon the advice of legal counsel and at Privett’s request. She was contacted through social media by the News-Graphic and did not respond.
All of the texts have a time stamp, but some do not have an exact date. The texts are given in the order presented.
The time stamp on these texts is 11:50 a.m.
“I have to be in Bourbon by 1. Didn’t really have time. Duty before booty.”
“Are your boobs getting bigger?” Privett asks.
“LOL, you’re a mess. No, boobs still tiny.”
Another exchange takes place while court is in session. The time on the text messages is 12:52 p.m. and extends to 4:21 p.m.
“You are so hot,” Privett writes.
“You’re f——ing blind. Get to work. How are you keeping a straight face?”
“Practice,” responds Privett.
“You do very well,” answers the woman.
“Just noticed your long legs back there. Enjoying court?” Privett said.
“I am,” she answers.
In another pair of exchanges, Privett and the woman appear to be attempting to disguise their relationship. The time stamp is 2:07 p.m. to 2:09 p.m.
“So, I need to stay away,” Privett asks.
“Probably the best,” she responds.
“Why’s that?” he asks
“I’m seeing someone …and I really like him,” she answers.
“Good for you,” Privett said.
“Plus security keeps tabs on me. They’d see you in here.”
On another day, Privett warns the woman about his social media accounts. The time stamp is 11:47 p.m.
“Hey, you can’t follow me or like my posts on social media,” Privett said.
“My bad,” she said.
This text is dated Thursday, Dec. 27. 2018 at 5:43 p.m.
“Are you working?,” said Privett.
“No, on a date. He picked me up from the office.” she said.
“Whatever,” Privett said.
“Huh?”
“I’m all alone at the courthouse. Oh well. Have fun,” Privett said.
This is the latest in a series of events in 2022 that has embroiled the 14th Judicial District. In December, 2021 while serving as circuit judge, Privett sent a letter to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office seeking an investigation into Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson and her office. The letter became public in January 2022, about the time Privett resigned. Since then several state agencies, including the Attorney General’s office, has determined there were no violations and much of Privett’s letter has been found to be inaccurate.
Circuit Court Judge Jeremy Mattox has scolded Muse-Johnson on multiple occasions from the bench. Recently Muse-Johnson’s political rival and the opponent she defeated in the 2020 race for commonwealth attorney, Keith Eardley, has sided with the man convicted of kidnapping her and is seeking the man’s conviction be set aside. Eardley states in court documents that Muse-Johnson has changed her story several times, including in her autobiographic book detailing the events.
Muse-Johnson’s attorney, Kenyon Martin disputes Eardley’s claims and notes the Kentucky Bar Association found Eardley, “...failed to even state an ethical violation,” in his complaint.
Last week, incumbent Circuit Court Judge Katie Gabhart defeated former judge Rob Johnson — Muse-Johnson’s husband — in a ugly and controversial campaign on both sides for the judicial seat. Much of the campaign centered on a potential conflict of interest if Johnson were elected because of his marriage to the commonwealth attorney.