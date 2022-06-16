Juneteenth, short for June 19, is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. It’s also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day. This weekend, Scott Countians will be celebrating Juneteenth at Ed Davis Park to commemorate African American freedom.
Saturday’s event will feature an afternoon of food, music and festivities as a way to observe the national holiday.
“Founded in Texas in 1865, Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom, emphasizes education and achievement and marks a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is celebrated across the country with individual communities typically holding special events that feature guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings,” reads a press release from Georgetown-Scott County Tourism.
This weekend’s event will begin at 1 p.m. with several activities, including basketball games from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the Marlin McKay Group performing from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Food vendors, including Lill Clay and Saint Claire Wilson, will be offering tastes of Georgetown throughout the event until 9 p.m. Arts and crafts vendors will be set up outdoors through 4 p.m. These include Designs by Tony, Bags by Betina, Tboo Hair Shop and Charlie B’s Necklaces.
Inside the Ed Davis Learning Center, local artists, including James Barber, will show and sell their art pieces. Ruthie Stevens, executive director of the Georgetown and Scott County Museum, will be on hand with exhibits relating to African American history and achievement. Georgetown/Scott County Historian Sheryl Marks will discuss the history and significance of Juneteenth. She will also talk about the man whose name is honored through the learning center.
Edward B. Davis was the principal, from 1908 to 1934, of the school founded by Charles Steele and built in 1894 for African American students. Steele is also credited as the founder of black education in Georgetown. Under Davis’ leadership, the school became one of 19 Black high schools accredited in Kentucky. Davis added a two-year high school in 1911 and a four-year program in 1924. In 1928, the name of the school officially became Ed Davis School.
A welcoming ceremony will also take place at 4 p.m., followed by more live music, featuring the Band of Brothers Jazz Orchestra from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and DJ Double jazz band from 7:30 p.m. to close.
Kids will have plenty to do during the event, including inflatables from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a screening of the movie, “Disney’s Soul,” beginning at 9 p.m.
“It all takes place Saturday at Ed Davis Park, Scott County’s three-and-a-half acre gem with picnic shelter, basketball courts, horseshoe pits, playground area and plenty of open space,” said the press release.
For more information about Georgetown’s Juneteenth Celebration, visit georgetownky.com/events.