Those awaiting jury trials in Scott County will have to wait a bit longer. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Kentucky issued an administrative order that would further postpone jury trials to April 1.
This comes following the previous order which would have allowed jury trials to resume on Feb. 1. However, due to the the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases, the court chose to delay this for two months.
“All civil and criminal jury trails shall be postponed until after April 1, 2021, with in-custody criminal trials taking priority over all other matters,” the order reads.
Circuit Court Judge Jeremy Mattox had previously said the February date was unrealistic for the county, and he feels the same about the April date.
“So long as we’re required to keep people six feet apart, we don’t have enough space for 100 people to come in and be part of a jury pool,” he said. “Something that’s probably more realistic is June or July, once we get enough people vaccinated. I think that’s probably closer to when we’ll have our first jury trial.”
Mattox said he isn’t surprised by the amended order from the supreme court because the number of positive COVID-19 cases is still not under control.
“The extension of the order was more or less just an acknowledgment of reality, at least for us in Scott County,” he said.
This is due in part to the lack of vaccinations for courthouse employees, Mattox said.
“None of the court personnel has been vaccinated yet,” he said. “We’re not considered 1A or 1B. We’re on 1C, so we’re basically there with a lot of other folks. So that’s one of the things that’s going to have to happen is to get our people vaccinated.”
According to the Center for Disease Control, those classified as 1C are people aged 65 to 74 years old, those with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers that are not healthcare or frontline workers included in the previous two groups, which would include courthouse personnel.
But Mattox said there’s another major factor contributing to the inability of Scott County to hold jury trials: lack of facilities.
“There are some counties that can conduct jury trials just because they have enough courtrooms to spread people out,” he said. “One of the reasons we wanted Scott County to have a new judicial center is because, even before the pandemic, our judicial facilities were not adequate. If the new judicial center were finished right now, we might be able to accommodate a jury trial in April. It’s a microcosm of our inadequate facilities.”
Because of this, Mattox said that whenever the Kentucky Supreme Court does officially allow jury trials to resume, it doesn’t necessarily mean that would extend to Scott County.
“We have a 20,000-square-foot facility with one circuit court room and it’s not a very large circuit court room, and we just don’t have anywhere else to put jurors that we need to conduct a trial,” he said. “We could bring them in shifts but that creates a bunch of different problems and I don’t know if that’s a workable solution. If there’s not a mandate for social distancing and it’s reasonably safe to put people closer than six feet, then I think we can move forward. But picking the jury is a big hang up. It’s the real bottleneck of everything.”
The new Scott County Judicial Center has been an ongoing project for the county since before the pandemic even began.
“It’s one of those things where the need of it has really been exasperated by the current circumstances, and it’s not going to come any faster just because it’s a larger construction program and it’ll take time,” he said. “The best-case scenario, we’ll be on the other side of this before the thing opens up.”
Despite this challenge, Mattox said there are still jury trials on the schedule for the coming months as a precaution.
“I’ve got trials scheduled for May,” he said. “We had jury trials scheduled for January and February because I scheduled them back in August optimistic that we’d potentially be in a different place than where we are. But I’m not very optimistic that we’ll be able to conduct them in April or May. They are scheduled, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be in a position to do it.”
Even if social distancing mandates were lifted, Mattox said it’s still not going to be easy task with the court system backed up from the lack of jury trials since the pandemic began.
“We’re just going to be really busy,” he said. “We’re going to have to put our heads down and get to work. People want their day in court and people want their trial, so we’re going to have to get through it. We’ve got two circuit court judges in Scott County and one circuit courtroom. There’s only so much work you can do as a judge, and I cover two other counties. Each jury trial is scheduled for multiple weeks, so the best case scenario is that you can conduct two trials a month across three counties, with two judges, that’s four trials per month.”
But Mattox said that’s not the case for one of his other districts, Bourbon County.
“In Bourbon County, we have access to the old Bourbon County courthouse as well as the judicial center over there,” he said. “In all likelihood, we’ll be able to have jury trials in Bourbon County before we can in Scott County.”
Mattox said it is unlikely jury trials will be pushed back further by the Kentucky Supreme Court, but if that changes it will be announced in mid-to-late March.
