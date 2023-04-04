A numerical difference between the cost sought and the amount approved in the bill providing additional funding for the Scott County Justice Center has architects and others scrabbling to determine the projects next step.

At some point during the last day of the 2023 General Assembly session HB 455 was folded into another bill and eventually passed. Initially, Scott County sought an additional $1.045 million in additional use allowance to complete the project, but when the bill passed, only $288,000 of additional use allowance was approved, creating a shortfall for the Administration of Courts (AOC), the architects and the local committee overseeing the project reviewing numbers to see if the project can still proceed as scheduled.

