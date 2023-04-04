A numerical difference between the cost sought and the amount approved in the bill providing additional funding for the Scott County Justice Center has architects and others scrabbling to determine the projects next step.
At some point during the last day of the 2023 General Assembly session HB 455 was folded into another bill and eventually passed. Initially, Scott County sought an additional $1.045 million in additional use allowance to complete the project, but when the bill passed, only $288,000 of additional use allowance was approved, creating a shortfall for the Administration of Courts (AOC), the architects and the local committee overseeing the project reviewing numbers to see if the project can still proceed as scheduled.
The county’s Justice Center project was among 11 originally proposed by the AOC in the HB 455. Scott County was seeking the additional $1.045 million in annual use allowance for the project which has become necessary due mostly to inflation, but also due to the additional of a family courtroom. The Kentucky House of Representatives approved the bill on March 3. The Senate heard the bill last Thursday, the last day of General Assembly session.
“We are still moving forward,” said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington who chairs the local committee overseeing the project. “I don’t really have an answer on what may happen. Meetings are being held with the architects and they are reviewing the construction costs to determine what impact this shortfall may have on the project.”
Danny Rhodes, AOC executive officer of the department of court facilities, acknowledged the amount included in the bill that passed was not the amount originally requested. When or how the figures changed is unknown, but the bill was vetted before being going to the Senate, he said.
State Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, who represents part of Scott County voted against the bill, because it was done at the last minutes.
“The bill originally provided for funding for improvements to our juvenile justice system, and I was proud to support that decision,” Stevenson said. “However, when the bill came back from the Senate, just a few hours before the session had to end, it had been stuffed with dozens of projects costing about $100 million, none of which had received vetting by more than a handful of leaders behind closed doors.
“I certainly support the construction of Scott County’s new courthouse, and it’s likely the other projects scattered across the state are worthy as well. But there is no way of knowing that in the brief time we had. This is not how government should run, and that is especially true when we were repeatedly told that leaders did not intend to ‘open’ up the budget this year, outside of a few agreed upon areas.”
Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, was critical of Stevenson’s position and said the AOC should be grateful the Senate took up the additional funding in a non-budget year.
“The budget was opened in a non-budget year to allocate additional dollars to help the courthouse project keep up with inflationary costs,” Thayer said. “The AOC is fortunate that the General Assembly decided to take this step. It will allow construction to stay on track. It was a huge win. We were lucky to get it done.
“While I’m disappointed that Rep. Stevenson voted no on the final bill, Rep. Phillip Pratt and I were able to engage in last minute negotiations to ensure that the construction of our new courthouse is not delayed by increased inflationary costs. I appreciate Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and Judge Jeremy Mattox and their advocacy on the courthouse project. They kept me up-to-date on what was necessary to keep the building on track.”
Land is now being cleared at the corner of Washington Street and Broadway Avenue for the $35 million plus project. The local committee had hoped to seek bids on the project in October, but will now wait to seek how this funding issue affects that timetable.
The bulk of funding for the project is already approved. The state will eventually pay for construction of the Justice Center, but the funding will be borrowed using the county’s bonding credit.
The projected cost of the Justice Center is $35 million, but architects have warned inflation will almost certainly increase that estimated cost, Covington said. The original plans called for a 65,000 sq. ft. building, but the county was awarded a second family court judge last year, so an additional court room and offices were added to the project pushing the projected size of the building to 70,000 sq. ft.