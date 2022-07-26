A $50,000 bond will be provided by J.D. Hunter Properties as its challenge against condemnation for property for the projected new Scott County Justice Center continues.
An agreement on the bond among all parties was set Monday during a hearing before Circuit Court Judge Hunter Daugherty in Jessamine County.
Attorneys Wesley Harned and Albert Grasch for Hunter Properties argued the bond should not be punitive and any amount set would be speculative. They also argued Scott County’s legal services would not be impacted by the appeal process, which could take six-to-18 months.
Delays in construction could go either way, increase due to inflation or actually decrease, Daugherty said. He repeatedly sought some basis for the attorneys for an amount for the bond.
Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox expressed some frustration, and said he just wanted the process to continue.
“I’m ready to move on,” he said.
Attorney Tommy Todd, representing the Scott County Justice Center Committee, agreed to the $50,000 in hopes it would push the appeal process forward more quickly through the courts.
“This whole process has ground to a halt while this appeal is pending,” Todd said.
The bond was agreed upon, but no future hearing date was set pending a meeting in September by the Administration of Courts in September to review the plans for the Scott Justice Center.
Earlier this month, Daugherty issued a temporary stay on the sale of property.
At issue are two parcels of land contained within the area of Cooper Alley, Water Street, Washington St. and North Broadway area, which is projected for construction of the new Scott County Justice Center. Both parcels are owned by J.D. Hunter Properties and include a mostly vacant lot and another lot with a building. The Justice Center Committee offered the appraised value of $230,000 for the two pieces of property, but the company rejected the offer and said the property was unnecessary for construction of the Justice Center.
Several months ago, Daugherty ruled in favor of condemnation of the properties, which would have allowed the project to proceed, but the action was appealable. Hunter Properties filed an appeal for a stay on the last day possible.
With the stay, progress on the Justice Center cannot proceed, and may stall the project for several years, said Scott County Justice Center Committee officials.
In its response to the court, Hunter Properties’ states it will suffer “irreparable injury by a loss of possession,” of the property. The properties were purchased nearly two decades ago as a “long-term investment.”
“They are unique parcels of land that cannot be replaced,” states Hunter Properties response to the court. “JDH has put a portion of real estate to a commercial rental use, and its rental income stream and tenant base would be irreparably harmed, eroded or destroyed if a stay is not granted.
“Such losses would be impossible to calculate or measure and, as such, JDH cannot possibly be returned to the same position simply by ‘monetary payments’….”
The Scott County Justice Center Committee had requested the judge require Hunter Properties pay a bond pending the outcome of the stay. According to Hunter Properties, the committee is seeking a bond of $500,000 to $1 million, although committee members have said they expect the bond, if set at all, to be closer to the property’s appraised value.
The stay is a setback for the committee which had hoped to begin construction on the Justice Center project soon.
“With the stay, we can’t do anything on the J.D. Hunter property,” said Scott County Attorney Rand Marshall.
The original cost projection for the Justice Center was $35 million, but that will now be revised, said Covington. A second Family Court judge seat was approved in the recent General Assembly, which means another courtroom must be added to the plans. The original plans called for a 65,000 sq. ft. building, but the size will likely have to be expanded to 70,000 sq. ft. to include the additional court room and offices.
The state will eventually pay for the Justice Center, but the funds will be borrowed using the county’s bonding credit.
“The cost will certainly increase,” Covington said. “The additional courtroom, but the cost of everything such as lumber, has increased, so we really don’t know what the final cost will be.
“We’ve done our due diligence. The Administrative Office of Courts has approved this site. This facility will meet the needs of this community for the next 50 years. This is the best site. It was a priority to stay downtown with the Justice Center, and there really is no other location where we could make that happen.”
The committee is bound by state law to offer only the appraised value for property, tying the committee’s hands, Covington said. All other property needed for the project has been secured, officials said.
