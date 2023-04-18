The Scott County Justice Center is moving ahead.
That was the message given by Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington during a meeting of the local committee overseeing the project.
“There are no changes made,” Covington told the local committee overseeing the project during a meeting Thursday. “All (the architects) are doing is due diligence to make sure that the pricing estimates and all the costs that go into a 69,000- square foot building are adequately and accurately put into place, and that we can build this project and get it done with what’s been allocated from the state legislature.
“From all accounts we’re going to be right there, and be able to move forward. The funds have been allocated. The funds are there.”
The project has cleared a number of hurdles to get to this point, but Covington indicated final plans are being drawn and bids are expected to be sought in October.
“Everything is fluid until the bids actually come in,” he said about the final cost of the project.
The cost of construction is expected to be between $35 and $40 million, but furnishings will push the final cost beyond $50 million, said R.J. Palmer, financial advisor for the project.
“If you take the new building, pick it up and shake it; if it falls out of the buildings, that is fixture, furniture and equipment,” said Sam Howard of Trace Creek, construction manager of the project. “That’s under a separate package. If it’s attached to the building and it doesn’t fall out, it falls under the construction side. “Your bids for miscellaneous tables, chairs, miscellaneous furnishings, those are in a separate package. That’s outside what we are doing.”
Estimates range from $51 to $58 million for everything including construction and furnishing, but October is still months away, warned Howard.
“Two things are at play,” Howard said. “We don’t know what the interest rates will be between now and October. If they go up a half point, it’s going to adjust the numbers a little bit. If they stay the same, it’ll be pretty close to where (the estimates) are now.
“The other thing is, what happens to construction costs since we’ve done this budget in August?”
Construction costs may rise some, but the worst of inflation seems to be behind us, he said.
“We’ve seen a real flattening of the curve,” Howard said. “We pretty much have a straight line for the last 18 to 24 months when it comes to costs.”
Demolition and final preparation of the site is nearing completion. Over a dozen structures were removed and now the focus is on foundational structures found beneath the ground. A former automobile repair shop was on the site, so foundation footings along with cluster tanks need to be removed.
“The demo is not far from being wrapped up,” Covington said.
The state will eventually pay for construction of the Justice Center, but the funding will be borrowed using the county’s bonding credit.
The original plans called for a 65,000 sq. ft. building, but the county was awarded a second family court judge last year, so an additional court room and offices were added to the project pushing the projected size of the building to 70,000 sq. ft.