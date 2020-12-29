A juvenile has been charged with stabbing an individual in the side during an altercation in Canewood Estates on Dec. 26, said Capt. Darin Allgood of the Georgetown Police Department.
The name of the juvenile was not available due to his age.
The juvenile was upstairs in the residence asleep when an altercation broke out downstairs, Allgood said. The juvenile came downstairs, produced a knife and stabbed one of the people in the argument in the side, Allgood said.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was doing well at last report, Allgood said.
The juvenile was charged with first degree assault involving a knife.
