STAMPING GROUND – Three juveniles who put spaghetti noodles on local homes and businesses have been identified, according to Stamping Ground Police Chief Don Whitlock.
The three females, all of middle school age, took spaghetti noodles from a food box in Stamping Ground and stuck noodles to a liquor store, homes and businesses, Whitlock said.
The juveniles also took the buffalo statue that sat outside of city hall and broke the statue’s legs while trying to carry it away in late January, according to Whitlock.
“Punishment is being handled between SGPD, the juveniles and the parents without pressing charges,” Whitlock said.
The juveniles will clean up the noodles stuck to businesses and homes in the coming days and apologize to the commission during the March 7 meeting at Stamping Ground City Hall, according to Whitlock.
At the moment, SGPD is working on negotiating with the parents of the juveniles on either repairing or replacing the buffalo that was in front of city hall.