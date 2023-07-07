Kaden’s Cause, a local charity providing caskets for families impacted by infant and childhood death, was recently granted $5,300 from the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonel (HOKC).
16 month-old Kaden Harris, daughter of Brian and Kara Harris, passed unexpectedly in 2010 from Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC). The charity was created to “support families affected by the tragedy of losing a child, assist low-wealth individuals and families with funding to cover funeral, cemetery, and monument costs, and spread kindness throughout our communities in honor of Kaden,” states the charity’s website.
SUDC occurs in children between the ages of one and 18 that remains unexplained, according to the Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood Foundation. They also report the cause of the category of death is currently unknown.
“It is likely that SUDC does not have a single cause, but many causes, and is an umbrella term to describe these deaths that have not been specifically determined,” their website states.
Kaden’s Cause services families in the commonwealth and across the country, said Executive Director Lisa Bramlage.
“These are families who lose a child at any age for any reason,” she said. “If they financially don’t have the funds to cover the funeral, cemetery, headstone, Kaden’s Cause steps in and helps them cover those costs.”
Funding to purchase these items comes from a number of sources, including HOKC and United Way of the Bluegrass, Bramlage said. This year, HOKC “more than doubled their generosity to Kaden’s Cause,” she explained.
This funding “gives us the ability to purchase infant caskets,” Brammlage said. “We are purchasing caskets straight from the manufacturer. Those caskets are customized … they have the infant or child’s full name, date of birth and date of passing … and then those are drop shipped from the manufacturer straight to the nursing home.”
Bramlage, a Kentucky Colonel herself, applied to receive funding from HOKC as soon as the organization was eligible, she said.
According to a press release published by HOKC, the organization is “dedicated to supporting charitable activities throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky.” The release goes on to say that the organization has granted $63 million to over 1,700 nonprofit organizations since 1951.
During the last two years, Kaden’s Cause has helped approximately 250 families who have lost a child, Bramlage said. Compared to the 111 families helped last year, the organization is currently sitting at 85 in 2023, an increase that Bramlage equates to awareness through word of mouth and “people experiencing a loss and recommending us,” she said.
Her utmost hope for the organization is that families experiencing grief and loss know that they aren’t alone, she said.
“I can’t imagine losing my child, and then not to have the funds to be able to bury the baby,” Bramlage said. “I can’t bring that baby back to life, and I can’t fix that broken heart, but if by providing these funds that I can help them to move from where they are to some healing, then we’ve done our part.”
Community members looking to support Kaden’s Cause can contact Lisa Bramlage directly at 859-533-4335, she said. Upcoming events include an ice cream social, scheduled for Friday, July 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and a golf outing at Canewood Golf Club on September 18.