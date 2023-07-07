Kaden's Cause

Kaden’s Cause Executive Director Lisa Bramlage was recently presented with a grant of $5300 for the charity by the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC). Since 1951, HOKC has provided over 1,7000 nonprofits with $63 million in funds. 

Kaden’s Cause, a local charity providing caskets for families impacted by infant and childhood death, was recently granted $5,300 from the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonel (HOKC). 

16 month-old Kaden Harris, daughter of Brian and Kara Harris, passed unexpectedly in 2010 from Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC). The charity was created to “support families affected by the tragedy of losing a child, assist low-wealth individuals and families with funding to cover funeral, cemetery, and monument costs, and spread kindness throughout our communities in honor of Kaden,” states the charity’s website. 

