Growing up, aviation was always part of Nick Melillo’s life. He dreamed of one day pursuing aviation, but sports and life put this dream on hold until a few years ago.
As a young kid, Nick’s father flew helicopters in the Army and went on to fly jets as well. Nick’s younger brother also went on to become a pilot. For Nick, sports took up the majority of his time, inhibiting him from fully pursuing aviation. Nick played football at the University of Kentucky from 2008-2010. He began his career in sales before entering into aviation.
Nick returned to UK with his team for a reunion at the 2014 spring football game. At the game, Nick met his wife, Katie Melillo, and the couple wed in 2017.
However, on the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary, Katie was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. She passed away on Oct. 2, 2019.
Katie always supported Nick’s dream of aviation. The pair talked often about how to financially afford flight school, but those conversations were put on hold following Katie’s cancer diagnosis. Katie began receiving treatments and felt good enough in July to think about going back to work. At this time, she called Nick’s father, without Nick knowing, to talk about financially affording flight school.
“She said, ‘I just want to know how much it’s going to cost to send Nick to flight school because I’ll get a second job when I go back to work so we can make that happen,’” Nick said. “She wanted me to be happy and pursue that.”
After Katie’s passing, it was a “very tough time” for Nick, but he knew he had to live out his dream.
“Knowing that was my dream and it’s what she wanted for me, it was a feeling of, ‘OK, now I have to do it,’ and I’m so glad that I did,” Nick said.
Nick began flight school in February 2020. He flew every single day, and what normally takes years, Nick completed in nine months. He earned all his ratings up to CFI, certified flight instructor, and CFII, certified flight instructor instrument. Nick opened Katie’s Wings Aviation in October 2020 in honor of Katie.
Katie’s Wings Aviation is open to anyone who is interested in learning to fly. Individuals must be 17 years or older to obtain a private pilot license. Currently, students range from 20 years of age up to 68. In addition to the private pilot license, Katie’s Wings Aviation offers commercial pilot licenses, instrument licenses, CFIs and CFIIs.
The flight school works in partnership with the Georgetown-Scott County Regional Airport. Nick said he constantly flew out of the airport and his father knew a couple of the guys at the airport as well. When the airport mentioned the desire to have a flight school, Nick began to think of starting one.
“It just so happened that I wanted to start one, so I bought a plane in December and then we kind of had a conversation with the guys here and they wanted what we could offer, and so it just happened to work out,” Nick said.
The airport offers Nick hangar space to house his Cessna 172N.
More than anything, Nick wanted to honor Katie through his school and the way he conducts his lessons.
“Katie was a very selfless person, so full of grace and patience, and those are the things you have to be as a flight instructor,” Nick said. “It’s honoring her with the flight school, but also exemplifying the qualities and who she was through the flight school.”
The reasoning behind the school helps Katie’s Wings Aviation stand out from other surrounding flight schools. For Nick, he believes it is impactful to tell students why he is doing what he is doing and why he is operating his flight school. His emphasis on individualized learning, classroom work, equipping students for any situation and growing his business sets him apart from other schools. Nick hopes to provide students with training in the air and on the ground to help them reach their aviation goals.
“This is my full-time job, but it doesn’t feel like work to me,” Nick said.
If you are interested in becoming a pilot or want to hear more about the story behind Katie’s Wings Aviation, visit their website at flykatieswings.com.
