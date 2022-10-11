It’s the time racing fans have been waiting for: Keeneland’s Fall Meet is back and raring to go for lifetime viewers and new spectators alike.
Though this year’s attendance at the track is capped at 20,000, officials said tailgating on the hill is open as well.
Elizabeth Morey, who runs a racing stable with her husband, Billy, said there are usually eight to 12 races per day, occurring about every 30 minutes. She also recommended a few tips and tricks for spectators who want to try their hand at placing bets.
“Sometimes the best strategy for betting is to go with your gut. Beginner’s luck can be very helpful and sometimes the novice just picking a horse based on their looks or their name can do better than a seasoned handicapper analyzing pages of detailed information,” she said.
Morey said it is also important to grab a program, as it will list the names and numbers of horses and jockeys in the race and what time races are scheduled to begin.
“The program will also have information about what kind of bets you can place and the minimum wager for each type,” she said. “Make sure to check out the horses being saddled before each race, as Keeneland has one of the most beautiful saddling paddocks in the country. It might help you decide what horse to bet on when you see them in person.”
The Fall Meet runs through Oct. 29, with races taking place Wednesday through Sunday each week.
Morey said this year’s meet is especially exciting because it leads into the Breeders’ Cup Championship on Nov. 4 and 5, where some of the top horses and trainers in the country ship in to Keeneland to prepare for the races.
“The Breeders’ Cup changes location every year, and the last time it was held at Keeneland was in 2020, when there were no spectators due to COVID,” she said.
In a recent interview with WKYT, Drew Fleming, the president and CEO of the Breeders’ Cup, mentioned there’s “just something in the air” at this time of year in Kentucky.
“The moment you get off the plane, you smell horse racing,” he said, noting in the interview how the stakes are even higher this year. “We’ve had nine Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series races, which is you win and you’re in.”
WKYT also reported that some of the horses are racing to earn a return trip to Keeneland in November for one of the sport’s most prestigious events. Fleming said the 2022 World Championships have “been many years in the making.”
Fleming spoke about not being able to have fans in attendance at the 2020 event, adding it was a difficult but wise decision to make.
“But when we made the decision, we said, ‘Let’s come back to Keeneland as soon as we can,’” he said.
Fleming told WKYT he anticipates a sellout crowd of 45,000 fans per day, adding they’re hard at work to meet the demands of hosting such a large turnout.
“We’re putting in approximately 175,000 square feet of additional temporary infrastructure, just over $10 million in cost, to make sure that it’s a world-class experience,” Fleming said in his Oct. 9 interview.
Among the new additions, WKYT reported that spectators can find a merchandise pavilion near the clubhouse during the Fall Meet at Keeneland, so that fans can gear up for November’s world championships.
Fleming said the setup is much like when the cup was held at Keeneland in 2015, but was quick to mention some improvements when speaking with the Lexington news station. He said they’re hoping to “capture that aura that’s in the air, bottle it up and let it flow through this historic venue come Nov. 4 and 5.”
“It’s going to be a truly best of class, all-worldly experience… and what better place to be than Keeneland Race Course?” said Fleming.