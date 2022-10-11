Scott Serio

Golden Pal, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., wins the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint on Breeders’ Cup Championship Saturday at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on November 6, 2021: in Del Mar, California. Scott Serio/Breeders’ Cup/Eclipse Sportswire/CSM

It’s the time racing fans have been waiting for: Keeneland’s Fall Meet is back and raring to go for lifetime viewers and new spectators alike. 

Though this year’s attendance at the track is capped at 20,000, officials said tailgating on the hill is open as well. 

