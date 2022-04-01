The Kentucky Horse Park’s spring season starts April 6, and is opening with events, charities and the ‘Spring Premier Show’.
The show runs through April 6-9 in the Alltech Arena at the horse park, raising funds for two separate charities.
One of which is ‘Thursday’s Child,” a charity that has a hotline targeted towards children, teens and young adults who are suffering from any form of abuse, substance abuse disorders or mental health crises. These hotlines can be reached 24/7 at 1-(800)-872-5437. For more information on the hotline, visit www.thursdayschild.org.
The other charity is the “American Saddlebred Museum,” which is located inside the horse park and relies upon support of donors to present exhibits, as well as provide programs to the public. The museum has the largest collection of Saddlebred artifacts in the world.
