Transylvania University is looking to ‘tidy up’ their finances, according to an email released to the News-Graphic with Steven Pickarski of Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), and Stamping Ground is stepping in to help.
Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy said the city is being a neighbor to the university and they are looking forward to continue work with KLC.
At the Jan. 5 commission meeting it was voted that Stamping Ground be a ‘city sponsor’ and to work with Transylvania University.
For the 2021 calendar year Transylvania will use the city’s bond capacity up to $10 million and Stamping Ground will not be ‘exposed to any financial risk’ as a ‘city sponsor,’ the email reads.
“The university is solely responsible for the payments and any covenants enacted with the issuance,” said Pickarski in the email. “The city would be offering their ability to issue bonds as bank-qualified.
“Bank qualification status is given to small issuers on a calendar year basis. This status allows issuers to seek bank qualified status on bond deals through local bank partners each year up to $10M in total borrowings.”
Other municipalities will also be helping the university to cover $36 million.
“Bonds are long term financing and to do a project that would contemplate issuing bonds would be a significant amount of money,” said Stamping Ground City Attorney Joe Hoffman at the commission meeting. “And probably not something the city would undertake without grant assistance.”
The City of Stamping Ground does not see a project requiring their bond capacity to be underway until 2022, they said in the Jan. 5 meeting.
Commissioner Robert Jones motioned to go ahead with the 10 million bond issuance capacity for the City of Stamping Ground to go to Transylvania University for the year 2021. Commissioner Jessica Zagaruyka seconded the motion.
Stamping Ground will also be reimbursed $500 by KLC, according to the email.
