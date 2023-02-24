As the calendar turned over to February 15, the calendar also turned over to Kentucky’s Spring Fire Season.
Kentucky Law (KRS 149.400) designates February 15 to April 30 every year as Spring Forest Fire Hazard Season.
What this means is it is not legal for anyone to burn within 150 feet of brush land or woodland areas between the hours of six in the morning and six at night.
Local municipalities can choose to allow burning to occur from six at night to six the next morning if the weather is cooperative.
“What we request is that if anyone in the county is going to burn, that they call here and let us know,” Chief John Ward of the Scott County Fire Department said.
He remarked that Georgetown is different due to the city having a burn ordinance and the issuing of burn permits to residents.
Ward also touched on some of the ways the Scott County Fire Department is working on fire prevention.
“If we can go out and give a message to a group or to kids that potentially prevents something happening, then we’ve done our job,” Ward said.
One of those ways that Scott County Fire aids in prevention is a program where they help families that need smoke detectors get them. The program started back in 2014 with assistance from American Red Cross.
“We get people that call in and say ‘I need a smoke detector but I can’t afford one,’ we will go out and provide (them) with a smoke detector and install it for them,” Ward said.
Roughly 40 smoke detectors were installed last year, he said. This year, that number has already reached 30, and the department is expected to double their numbers from last year.
Scott County Fire Department’s smoke detector install program has also moved into installing carbon monoxide detectors on top of smoke detectors where it’s seen someone needs it, according to Ward.
He also mentioned that being proactive is the best way to prevent fires.
Georgetown Fire Department also partners with the same program that Chief Ward and Scott County Fire Department partner with.
“In 2022, we installed 34 detectors,” said Seth Johnson, the assistant fire chief at Georgetown Fire Department. “In 2023, we have installed eight.”
Georgetown Fire Department has installed smoke detectors through other non-profits or grants, Johnson said.
To aid in fire prevention and awareness, the Georgetown Fire Department will host a ‘Sound the Alarm’ smoke detector install drive on Tuesday, April 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.