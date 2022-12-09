riddle

Alice Riddle rings a bell at the entrance to the Georgetown Kroger on Dec. 5. Riddle volunteered after hearing the Salvation Army needed bell ringers for their kettle fundraising campaign.

 News-Graphic Photo by Peter Wilson

Bells are ringing and red kettles are out for this year’s Salvation Army Kettle fundraising drive. The fundraising goal for the Salvation Army in Scott County this year is $32,000. So far, they have raised roughly $2,500 from the kettles, said James Poloso, a lieutenant in the Salvation Army. The fundraiser started on Black Friday and will run through Christmas Eve. 

“All of the money raised is used here in Scott County for utilities, food, and even for some of our after-school programs,” said Poloso.  

