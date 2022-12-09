Bells are ringing and red kettles are out for this year’s Salvation Army Kettle fundraising drive. The fundraising goal for the Salvation Army in Scott County this year is $32,000. So far, they have raised roughly $2,500 from the kettles, said James Poloso, a lieutenant in the Salvation Army. The fundraiser started on Black Friday and will run through Christmas Eve.
“All of the money raised is used here in Scott County for utilities, food, and even for some of our after-school programs,” said Poloso.
“We could always use more (bellringers),” Poloso added. “A lot of our stands are empty right now because we don’t have volunteers to fill them.”
Alice Riddle, from Stamping Ground, volunteered after finding out that bellringers were needed and rang the bell on Dec. 5 at Kroger. “There’s a lady in my homemakers’ group, the Buffalo Gals, who is involved in the Salvation Army, and she came to our meeting and said she needed bellringers,” said Riddle.
The kettles are at both entrances of Walmart and Kroger in Georgetown.
To volunteer, visit savolunteer.org, where there is a list of shifts that still need to be covered.