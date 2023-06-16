A national report on the well-being of children reveals some troubling information on Scott County and Kentucky as among the worst places for children to live.
Scott County’s data is better than most Kentucky locations, but the state overall ranks 40 for key indicators of well-being, including financial security, education and child deaths.
The data comes in the annual Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT report, released Wednesday. The report reveals some troublesome education data, as well.
Scott County’s child population is 14,346 in 2021, compared to 13,991 in 2017, but the number of children ages 0-4 fell to 3,594 in 2021 from 3,752 in 2017. Kentucky’s child population is virtually the same over the same time period. Twenty-five percent of Scott County’s total population is under the age of 18.
The majority of Scott County’s children are white at 11,139, followed by Hispanic or Latino at 1,258 and Black or African-American at 753, according to the report.
Of those children, 44 percent of Scott County’s Black children live in poverty, 35 percent of the Latinx children live in poverty and 15 percent of the white children live in poverty.
11.5 percent of Scott County’s children live in food insecure households in 2020, down from 13.5 percent in 2018 and 13.2 percent in 2019 and 18.3 percent 2013. Kentucky’s data shows 16.1 percent of the state’s children live in food insecure households. Of the total number of Scott County children living in poverty, some 7 percent live in deep poverty or 50 percent below the federal poverty level.
The number of children born in households without a high school education breaks down starkly along racial ethnicity lines. Some 6.7 percent each of black and white children are born into households without a mother with a high school education, but that percentage swells to 40.5 percent for Latinx households, according to the report.
The report was not much better on the educational front.
More 3-and-4-year-olds were not in school from 2017 to 2021 when compared to 2012-2016. In 2022, more fourth graders showed reading incompetency, and there was a large jump in the number of eighth graders who were not proficient in math.
Scott County’s data for 3-and-4 year olds in school was 48.8 percent in 2013-2017 — the latest period information was available — compared to Kentucky’s statewide 41.3 percent. This includes public, private, nursery schools, preschool or kindergarten.
The number of Kentucky high school students who failed to graduate on time remained unchanged over the past 10 years.
“Maybe, just maybe, education policy in Frankfort should focus on reading, writing and arithmetic rather than every social agenda known to humankind,” said Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates.
The number of young people who graduate from college in six-year period following high school graduation fell to 51 percent in 2017-18 from 54 percent in 2013-14. The state rate is 55 percent in 2017-18, up from 52 percent in 2013-14.
Scott County’s percentage of students entering college with academic was 20.8 percent, an improvement from 27.2 percent in 2013, but down from 2016 when the percentage was 15.2 percent. Kentucky was at 28 percent of its students enter college with academic needs in 2017.
For Kentucky, there were areas of concern. More teenagers were neither in school nor working — basically unaccounted for. More children died, though the causes aren’t clear. And more babies were born underweight.
“What we’ve learned in over three decades of KIDS COUNTY data is economic well-being and, specifically, childhood poverty is the bellwether for what’s to come,” Brooks said.
Some 200,000 children lived in poverty in Kentucky at the time data was collected for the KIDS COUNT report. That number is virtually the same as the 2019 numbers.