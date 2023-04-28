The Georgetown Rotary Kite Festival is returning to Cardome Saturday. The event, the first since COVID, will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and cost $10 per car.
The Kite Festival began in 2001, a year after the dedication of Yuko-En Japanese Garden with Georgetown’s sister city Tahara, Japan, said Rotarian Katie Prather. At that time, Tahara had hosted a kite festival for over 150 years. Georgetown adopted the idea for the festival.
“We wanted to bring (the Kite Festival) back,” said Rotarian Grant Bolt. “We’re tickled to death to be back at Cardome. It’s the perfect place. It’s a great community center.”
The event will feature food, vendors, music and a variety of kites. Kites will also be available for sale at the festival, said Club President Jane Drake Hale.
“It’s going to be a really lovely family friendly occasion,” Hale said.
The Kite Festival is the main event for Georgetown Rotary, Prather said.
“Bring your kites; bring your blankets; bring your chairs; have a picnic,” Bolt said. “Kick back and enjoy a beautiful day here in Georgetown out at Cardome.”
The money raised goes toward scholarships for both school’s seniors, Christmas parties for children in the community, and other projects in the community,
“We try to keep those dollars in the county to help out our local community,” he said.
The motto for Georgetown Rotary Club is: “Service above self,” Prather said. And, the club focus is helping the community.
Georgetown Rotary Club meets weekly at Galvins between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday’s, said Hale.
The scheduled backup day in case of rain is Sunday, Bolt said. But, he is hopeful the weather will do well Saturday.