The Georgetown Rotary Kite Festival is returning to Cardome Saturday. The event, the first since COVID, will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and cost $10 per car.

The Kite Festival began in 2001, a year after the dedication of Yuko-En Japanese Garden with Georgetown’s sister city Tahara, Japan, said Rotarian Katie Prather. At that time, Tahara had hosted a kite festival for over 150 years. Georgetown adopted the idea for the festival.

