On July 4, Scott County residents and visitors will come together to celebrate Independence Day with the annual parade and fireworks display, organized by the Kiwanis Club of Scott County.
Planning for the parade begins in Nov., and one of the first steps in doing so is creating a theme, said Parade Chair Tom Combs. This year’s theme, “Dreams Come True in the Red, White and Blue,” was submitted by a member of the Kiwanis Club and was voted on and approved by the organization, he explained.
The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. and travel throughout Georgetown on an approximately mile long route, Combs said.
“We convert College Street into one-way going eastward. So, the route goes up College Street, turns left on Military Street, and then turns left again on Main Street,” he said. “The parade will continue down Main Street until it reaches Broadway. At Broadway, we turn left, and then we turn left again on College Street.”
Lori Saunders, executive director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism, is serving as the grand marshall for this year’s parade. Community members are selected to do so, said Combs, based on the impact they have on the community.
“We thought Lori really exemplified the ideas of being a grand marshall,” he said. “She represents Scott County throughout the state, and even in other states. We just thought she was very deserving of being the grand marshall, kind of meets that mold.”
Combs estimates that over 400 people participated in last year’s parade. Individuals interested in doing the same by entering a float or other vehicle in the parade can do so online at scott-county.kiwanisone.org or enter as a walk-in the day of, Combs said.
According to the Scott County Kiwanis website, participants wanting to be judged for an award must be ready and in line by 10 a.m. to allow for judges to view all entries. To be judged, “a parade entry must be 80% representational of the parade theme,” states the website.
The site goes on to say that judging will be based on four categories: overall appearance, depiction of parade theme, originality, and utilization of patriotic materials.
Combs sees these celebrations as a “great opportunity for the community to come together,” he said.
“The exciting thing for me is just seeing the community come together and have fun downtown and come and watch the parade and just enjoy the day,” Combs explained.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk on July 4 in Brooking Park, and food and drink vendors will be on site, according to an email from Combs.
“The Fireworks display is made possible by donations from the community and local businesses,” states the email. “Some or our major contributors including the Scott County Fiscal Court, the City of Georgetown and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, KY.”