On July 4, Scott County residents and visitors will come together to celebrate Independence Day with the annual parade and fireworks display, organized by the Kiwanis Club of Scott County.

Planning for the parade begins in Nov., and one of the first steps in doing so is creating a theme, said Parade Chair Tom Combs. This year’s theme, “Dreams Come True in the Red, White and Blue,” was submitted by a member of the Kiwanis Club and was voted on and approved by the organization, he explained.

Tags

Recommended for you