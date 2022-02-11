Two different letters to the editor singled out Sonja Wilkins-Brent, a candidate for the Georgetown City Council, and made allegations of a conflict of interest because she works for the Scott County Attorney’s Office.
There is no such conflict of interest, said multiple legal, election and elected officials.
“First, there is no conflict of interest until someone is actually elected,” said Morgain Patterson, director of municipal law for Kentucky’s League of Cities. “There is nothing to stop her from running for office.
“But there is no issue of conflict unless two incompatible offices are involved. In this case, there is no conflict of interest.”
Wilkins-Brent is an administrative assistant with the Scott County Attorney’s Office where she has worked since 2004. This is her second run for the city council. In 2020, Wilkins-Brent pulled over 4,000 votes and finished 11th among 15 candidates in the 2020 general election — missing being elected by just more than 700 votes. There were no allegations of a conflict in the 2020 election.
Scott County Attorney Rand Marshall responded to the conflict of interest allegations with a letter of his own.
“As county attorney, this obviously was a concern to me,” Marshall wrote about the conflict of interest allegations. “I tried to think of a situation in which Sonja would have a conflict of interest, but was unable to do so. To be sure I was correct, I communicated with the attorney’s liability insurance carrier (Kentucky Association of Counties). He responded that he did not see a conflict of interest either.
“He further stated that KRS 61.080 (2) prohibits an individual from holding both a county and a city office. It’s clear from the applicable case law, however, that a receptionist/administrative assistant, which is Sonja’s position, is not a county officer. Accordingly, no conflict of interest exists.”
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather agreed.
“There is no conflict of interest, here, whatsoever,” Prather said. “It is legal and appropriate for Ms. Brent to be a candidate for the Georgetown City Council regardless of her job status with the county. These matters are long-settled and not relevant today.”
Wilkins-Brent said she did not know either of the authors of the letters, or why she was singled out.
Wilkins-Brent is among 22 candidates seeking a seat on the Georgetown City Council. A primary will be held in May to reduce the field to 16 while the general election to select eight council members will be held in November.
There have been multiple occasions over the years when a City of Georgetown or Scott County employee served on the governing body of the other entity. Currently Tim Thompson is a magistrate on the Scott County Fiscal Court and is employed with the Georgetown Fire Department.
This is the second local race in which conflict of interest issues have been raised. Rob Johnson is currently running for circuit judge in the 14th Judicial District, Division Two, a position he held previously before accepting a governor’s appointment to another court system but lost in the general election. Johnson is married to Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson and some have pointed out that Johnson could not hear a criminal case presented by his wife.
Several court officials have said Kentucky law states there is no conflict of interest until elected, so Johnson has a right to seek the office just as Wilkins-Brent. These court officials, who asked not to be identified, also pointed out that the 14th Judicial Court District has two divisions, so if elected Johnson could hear only civil cases and the criminal cases could be directed to the other division. These officials also pointed out that it would be inappropriate for the courts to get involved in an election and the ultimate decision should be left to the voters and then the courts will work out the details if Johnson is elected.
Johnson is challenged by Katie Gabbard for circuit court judge, Division Two.
