The sale circular for the Georgetown Kroger Marketplace has been moved to the News-Graphic effective June 21, but the sales paper will only be included subscriber copies, said Publisher Mike Scogin.
The Kroger Corp. has ended its circular program for most newspapers and shoppers. For many the final date was May 24, but for others it was June 14.
“Kroger and the News-Graphic have had a strong relationship for years, and the decision to continue providing Kroger’s sales circulars in the News-Graphic speaks to the strength of the local Kroger Marketplace, the strength of the News-Graphic and the strength of their partnership,” Scogin said.
Kroger has decided to use the News-Graphic exclusively, and will no longer use The Scott Shopper, the News-Graphic’s total market coverage paper. As a result, The Scott Shopper will no longer be home delivered after its June 14 edition, but will be available at various locations around the community as a free pickup. The Scott Shopper will be available at most retail outlets where the News-Graphic is located. A list of the locations where The Scott Shopper can be found elsewhere is in this edition of the newspaper.
Other national circular retailers such as Lowe’s, Rural King, Tractor Supply, Ollie’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse and Save-a-lot have indicated they will continue to use both the News-Graphic and The Scott Shopper.