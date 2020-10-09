STAMPING GROUND — Chase Azevedo with Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Systems (GMWSS) presented to the Stamping Ground city commission about what seems to be a heightening problem around the city; The lack of water pressure in the water system and the question of if GMWSS is responsible for Stamping Ground’s fire-flow protection.
Azevedo pointed to recent hydrant tests completed in August along Main Street, focusing on Mulberry and Locust streets.
“I know that there’s, in this area that we are talking about, Mulberry, Locust and Main, we do have pressure issues,” Azevedo said.
Beyond the pressure issues in the fire hydrants, he addressed whether GMWSS is responsible for fire protection in Stamping Ground, saying that outside of Georgetown, most areas are under GMWSS as domestic service only.
“What I’ve seen overwhelmingly is I can’t find anything, meeting minutes, official agreements, anything that says, outside the City of Georgetown, that the utility that is owned by the City of Georgetown will provide fire protection,” he said.
“Now, does that say that we don’t have it in numerous parts? We do. Absolutely, but it’s, what is our true commitment as a utility? That investigation, still ongoing. I’ve got more things, more stones to unturn. But if we are — If I do find that we are committed to providing fire-flow protection, that’s what we’ll commit to. That’s what we will provide.”
Domestic water pressure currently sits around 80 to 90 PSI, according to tests, Azevedo said.
“That is very good domestic water pressure,” he said. “That beats a lot of areas in other parts of the system. However, when you look at fire-flow protection, we don’t have it in those areas. The system will not produce it.”
The city is looking for a minimum of 500 gallons per minute where Azevedo said GMWSS can only provide 300 to 350 gallons per minute.
Azevedo presented the commission with a map of the hydrant tests conducted. That map included two “abandoned” water lines from 2005 and 2016 that stretch the south side of Main Street. GMWSS abandoned those lines due to leaks they couldn’t fix, he said. Service was provided through other lines.
“I think the result was, that did result in a lowering of pressure,” he said. “Mulberry especially being the high point and around Locust resulted in — it took away a looped system around that Main-Mulberry-Locust and then this goes to West Main. It lowered those hydrant pressures, as well.”
On the map, a solution was presented. Reconnecting the loop of the water line.
“What we did identify, and that’s item F,” Azevedo said. “That’s a big, bold red line. That’s a project; if we connect that 10-inch back to the — to a six-inch line on the north side of Main Street there at the intersection of Main and Locust, That will restore that looped part of the system. We believe that will…restore the pressure that we did have.”
The project would cost $35-$40,000, but Azevedo said it is not in their current budget at GMWSS.
“We are actually looking at seeing if we can add it to our current budget,” he said. “I don’t have an answer for the commission right now on if we will be able to add that this year.
“We have been, the last two years, really taking a look at long term capital planning and we hope to be able to work that in because right now we have a five year capital budget plan. We’re in year two of five of it. As we identified this project, it wasn’t in that five year plan.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to get that included whether it’s pushing another project out or, hopefully, we got other projects that we can get in under budget and we can work this one in. Whether that is this year, next year, I’m not sure. I’m going to have to look at numbers and see where other projects are coming in at.
“That is what we feel like is the easiest fix to pressure issues and will provide the best cost benefit ratio there for fixing some pressure problems.”
Some commissioners feel they are not getting the full truth from GMWSS.
“I guess it’s like we got false pretenses here,” said commissioner Robert Jones. “We’re sitting here seeing a fire hydrant outside of our house and then we’re being told it’s useless.”
The hydrants are not useless, Azevedo said.
“I won’t say it’s useless,” he said. “I just won’t say that it probably has what the fire department desires.”
That creates a false sense of security, Jones said.
When it was decided for GMWSS to be the provider for Stamping Ground, Jones said they were told services would continue and not that they wouldn’t be covered.
It should have been an understood thing that switching over to GMWSS meant everything came with it, said commissioner David Clark. It would have been a greater discussion between commissioners at the time if that was not understood.
In other items discussed Tuesday:
— Mark Sulski presented in front of the commission to propose bringing Kentucky Bank to Stamping Ground.
— The commission is looking to give $1,500 to Royce for snow removal truck repairs.
— A rep with Data Max presented to the board about doing collections for the city.
— Halloween trick-or-treating will happen October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
—$40,000 dollars from CARES Act to be put back into savings once it arrives, while the remainder stays in general funds.
— City Hall is purchasing a new computer.
— A backpack program is starting up to provide supplies for local students. Stephanie Kidwell is collecting for the program and is the person of contact.
— Commissioners discussed putting up a chain to the Buffalo Spring Park driveway.
— Discussion began on whether to deny access to Railroad Street or pave it for traffic.
— Fall banners will go up around town until the first of November.
— “Buzz,” a former Marine was awarded a Quilt of Valor.
— Minutes from September meeting were approved.
—Commissioners to still be paid at the end of the year.
