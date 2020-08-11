The Scott County Fiscal Court rejected a proposal from the Central Kentucky Landfill for a horizontal expansion of 6.33 million tons, in a special called meeting Monday.
The fiscal court passed a resolution Monday in response to the landfill seeking a “determination of consistency,” regarding its original plans to expand the capacity of the landfill.
On June 25, the fiscal court approved a revision to its Solid Waste Management Plan providing that “no capacity” of solid waste disposal will be allowed within Scott County. The plan was submitted to the Solid Waste Management branch of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet in June, but the county has not received formal approval.
“I have repeatedly reached out to the Cabinet, with no response,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. “There has been no explanation for the delay. We followed their guidance step by step.
“It is very frustrating.”
The “determination of consistency” request from the landfill is likely a precursor to a lawsuit challenging the county’s solid waste management plan. The landfill has a contract with Fayette County, which is bringing in trucks of solid waste daily. Officials say the landfill will likely reach its current capacity within months, if not weeks, so the landfill’s ability to expand is crucial to its ability to continue to operate.
The delay in getting state approval for the solid waste plan is of concern, Covington said.
“We are doing what we believe the people of Scott County want,” Covington said. “We feel we are on solid footing, but we’d feel better if we had the state’s approval for the plan.
“There has been no response (from the Cabinet).”
The resolution passed Monday was necessary because the fiscal court had 60 days to respond and had delayed its response to the landfill in anticipation of receiving the state’s approval for its solid waste management plan.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.