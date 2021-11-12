The sign states it is “Temporarily Closed”, and due to a court order Central Kentucky Landfill is no longer accepting solid waste.
But Waste Services of the Bluegrass is optimistic the landfill will one day be fully operational, again.
Todd Skaggs, owner of CKL, says they are “evaluating all the litigation options and deciding where we go from here.”
The landfill stopped accepting solid waste on Oct. 31 in compliance with a notice of violation from the Kentucky Cabinet of Energy and Environment for operating without a permit. The Central Kentucky Landfill (CKL) reached its permitted capacity in late 2020 but had previously received an injunction allowing them to operate without a permit through Oct. 31 of this year.
In the meantime, the landfill is adjusting to its new situation. The state gives a landfill about three weeks to fully wrap up operations once it closes.
About 15 people have been laid off at CKL in addition to layoffs in other related companies, said Greg Elkins, CKL chief operating officer. The total staff at the landfill has been reduced to 10 people who are primarily working on increasing the cover on the landfill, which Elkins expects will completed by Thanksgiving. At that point additional employees will be laid off and the total staff reduced to two people who will manage ongoing methane collection and generation at the landfill.
The company is finalizing the details on severance packages for the affected employees that will get them through the holidays, Elkins said.
The landfill plans to increase the cover on the landfill from six inches, which is considered ‘daily cover’, to 36 inches, which would be a foot more than the minimum 24 inches required for ‘long term’ cover, Elkins said. Long term cover is not a permanent cap and Elkins made it clear that landfill management remains optimistic that political or legal victories could make it possible for the landfill to reopen in the future.
“We plan on things changing” said Elkins, “It’s not going to just disappear”.
According to Elkins the closure of CKL has already doubled the cost of waste disposal for Harrison County and believes that the Kentucky Cabinet of Energy and Environment approving Scott County’s decision to eliminate all solid waste disposal in the county sets a bad precedent for other counties.
“What Scott County was allowed to do” said Elkins, “It will be to the detriment of waste disposal across the Commonwealth”.
While deciding its next move, the landfill will focus on maintaining and operating their methane capture and generator systems, Elkins said. The number of methane wells will be increased to 32 by spring, which function both to mitigate odor from the landfill as well as collect methane for the generators, to 32. Methane from the wells is then used by two onsite generators to produce 1-2 megawatt hours of power used at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.
Waste Services of the Bluegrass will also continue to use the landfill as a dispatch center for a small number of disposal trucks. Elkins estimates around five trucks will continue to base out of the landfill on an ongoing basis with all disposal taking place offsite.
