The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled lane closures for Interstate 75 in Scott County. The temporary closures are necessary for base (asphalt) failure repairs. A new base and surface will be applied.
Tuesday, August 11 – 8:00 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Interstate 75 - Southbound, the left/fast and middle lane will be closed at milepoint 128.2.
Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.