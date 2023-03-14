To inspire the next generation to serve as part of their hometown police force, the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is bringing the Junior Citizens Police Academy to youth in the community.
Ages 13 to 17 are allowed to be part of the academy and it will last from June 5 to 9. The program will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“The purpose of (it) is to draw a younger crowd to let them know what we really do,” said Assistant Police Chief Josh Nash.
The academy will feature use of a drone unit; a K-9 demonstration; a chance to run through the obstacle course; and learn patrol procedures, as well as the day-to-day Nash said.
The program’s curriculum follows in the footsteps of the Citizens Police Academy, which runs for ten weeks, he said.
One of the goals of the academy is to foster the next generation for community-oriented policing, but also help with recruiting local citizens to join GPD Nash said.
“This is like a realistic job workshop,” he said.
“We are hoping that (the academy) will give some insight to younger folks coming out of high school and looking for what career path they want to go in,” Nash said.
One of the other big goals of the program is to foster, create and grow relationships with the younger generation, he said.
The Jaunior Citizens Police Academy is almost full but applications are available at Georgetown Police Department, 550 Bourbon Street, or by e-mailing Officer Ryan Hill at ryan.hill@georgetownpolice.org.