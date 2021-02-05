Law enforcement in the area were presented with a law enforcement training program last week in order to improve their quality of service within their respective communities.
The training took place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Central Church in Georgetown, with approximately 50 officers from Scott, Bourbon and Woodford counties in attendance.
Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse sponsored the event and said she has been prepping the program since before she was elected.
“I think law enforcement and prosecutors need to be on the same page,” she said. “They need to know what I need from them and I need to know what they need from me.”
The keynote speaker was Ripley County, Indiana prosecuting attorney Richard J. Hertel, who presented a training titled “How to Win Your Case.” Muse said this was an especially important topic, as she’s tried to have a more hands-on approach with law enforcement going into trials.
“We have a lot of trials coming up for murder, rape, drug trafficking, child sex cases, and every trial we’ve had except one, our lead officer had never testified in court,” Muse said. “We work with them. The biggest part of your case rests on law enforcement, and they might never have testified in circuit court.”
However, Muse said this is not a reflection of a problem in Scott County, but an example of their dedication to improve in their line of work.
“The agencies here do a good job,” she said. “But my office and all of our agencies are always trying to do better. We all just want to do better.”
Muse herself presented on the relatively new Marsy’s Law, which passed in Kentucky’s November election and grants constitutional right to victims.
“I talked to them about Marsy’s Law and what it means now for law enforcement that victims now have constitutional rights and how they can accommodate and inform victims, how our office can help them and starting a case at the crime scene, from grand jury to trial,” Muse said. “For our office, Marsy’s Law didn’t really require a big change because we already do what Marsy’s Law requires, but the point of it was to bring representatives from each agency together to make sure everybody’s on board with Marsy’s Law and what it requires.”
Other topics presented at the training included report writing and cross-examination. Kate Bennett, assistant commonwealth attorney, and Rob Johnson, former Scott County judge who’s now with the Kentucky Court of Appeals, were also speakers at the training.
Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse, who was in attendance at last week’s training, said it reinforces the need for a symbiotic relationship with law enforcement and the commonwealth attorney’s office.
“The commonwealth attorney’s office working with police officers gives us the best quality of cases to introduce to a jury,” Bosse said. “Those two offices have got to work together. They (the commonwealth attorney’s office) have to remain neutral, but also they are the experts on presenting evidence in court. How that evidence is collected and documented and preserved is all important to that final process of introducing it to the jury for a decision.”
Bosse said the training was beneficial for both himself and his fellow officers, and that he would be interested in participating in a future training program.
“We can always improve our performance, and I think it’s good to have a refresher on how we can best prepare for criminal cases and a refresher on our ability to testify accurately and effectively,” he said.
For Muse, the training was a positive step towards a cultural shift in the commonwealth attorney’s office for how cases are handled and tried in the district.
“Part of what my biggest obstacle was previous prosecutors amended a lot of cases down, and I’m not doing that,” she said. “I won’t do that. I’m not going to be amending things down to a misdemeanor, so defendants don’t want to take my offers because they’re higher. So, a lot of cases we’re going to take to trial. It’s literally changing a culture of lower offers and less time in prison. When I want to make a higher offer, I have to have more evidence.”
Muse said the training was about wanting to do what’s best for the citizens of Scott County.
“Crime affects our communities in a bigger way than I think most people realize,” she said. “I think of lot of people think they’re relatively untouched by violence, but you wouldn’t have to ask too many people to find someone who was, unfortunately, on the other end of a criminal act.”
Muse said she hopes to do more training like this in the future, but it is unknown when these will take place.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.