Editor’s Note: This is another in a series of articles from the Georgetown/Scott County Legislative Forum held on Feb. 12.
Scott County’s legislators were asked about bills pending in the General Assembly that would prohibit some books and documents, limit discussions and instruction in the classroom, and address Critical Race Theory during a forum sponsored by the Georgetown Scott County Chamber of Commerce Feb. 12.
The forum included Sen. Damon Thayer and Reps. Cherlynn Stevenson and Phillip Pratt. John Cooper was the moderator.
Former Georgetown businesswoman Linda Glass challenged the legislators to share their perspectives on Senate Bill 138 and House Bills 14 and 18. All three bills are related to classroom instructions in relation to “concepts of race, sex and religion.”
—Senate Bill 138, entitled Teaching American Principles Act, calls for deletion of original provisions of KRS 159 and creates a new section “that is consistent with designated concepts related to race, sex and religion.” The bill also seeks to amend and review academic standards set forth in KRS 158.6453 and KRS 161.164 to “provide classroom instruction on current, controversial topics shall be age-appropriate, relevant, objective and nondiscriminatory, provided that a public school employee cannot require or incentivize a student to participate in designated political or policy advocacy.” Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, is the sponsor and chairman of the Senate Education Committee, which approved the bill 9-4 Thursday. The bill now goes before the full Senate.
—House Bill 14 for KRS 158.183 to be amended to require a local board of education “to ensure that no public school offers any classroom instruction or discussion that incorporates designated concepts related to race, sex, and religion. The bill includes a provision a penalty provision against school boards. The bill also seeks to create a new section of KRS Chapter 154 “to provide that no student enrolled at a public post secondary education institution shall be required to engage in any form of mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling.”
—House Bill 18 seeks to amend KRS 158.183 “to require a local board of education to ensure that no public school or public charter school offers any classroom instruction that promotes designated concepts related to race, sex and religion; provide that a school district employee that violates the prohibition is subject to disciplinary action; amends KRS 164.348 to prohibit classroom instruction or discussion that incorporates designated concepts related to race, sex and religion.”
Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a theoretical framework in the social sciences that uses critical theory to examine society and culture as they relate to categorizations of race, law and power, according to Knowledge.com.
“There are some bills pertaining to education that I find very troubling,” Glass said. “They are (HB) 14,18 and (SB) 138. These are bills that would control and censor things that are read or talked about in classrooms.
“For example, if these bills pass, books by Booker T. Washington, Frederick Douglass, Paul Dunbar would be forbidden in our schools and would be forbidden to talk about. I would like to know if you support these bills, how you justify that and why you think that would be healthy? And if you don’t, I’d like to hear that too.”
Thayer, R-Georgetown, said he is a co-sponsor of SB 138.
“Actually, (SB 138) would include speeches and writings by Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington in documents that would be required to be included in the state educational standards,” Thayer said. “This is in response to the Critical Race Theory debate that is raging across this country. Parents through COVID and virtual learning have learned a lot more about the teachings in their schools and people, quite frankly, have become upset by it.
“In SB 138 there are documents relating to the history of slavery in our country that would be taught. We don’t have a problem here in Scott County, but last year the Jefferson County Public School System actually lied to us. That’s where one-sixth of Kentucky’s students are taught, and it’s an absolutely failing and abysmal school system. It’s really sad. They told us they weren’t teaching Critical Race Theory and some of those things. Then they came back and said, ‘well we were wrong, we actually are.’ I think parents want to see the history of this country taught in an accurate manner and that’s why I jumped on Sen. Max Wise’s bill as a co-sponsor. It’s going to require in the standards that everything from the Monroe Doctrine, the Declaration of Independence, the Gettysburg Address to the Emancipation Proclamation to Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech to (President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s) inaugural speech — one of his four inaugural addresses to Ronald Reagan’s ‘A Time for Choosing,’ and everything in between. It’s a great list, otherwise I wouldn’t have jumped on.”
Thayer said it is appropriate for the General Assembly to address classroom instruction and policies.
“People say, ‘you shouldn’t be dictating policy from the state level,’ well I beg to differ,” Thayer said. “We are the leading policy-making body in Kentucky and we appropriate billions of dollars of taxpayers’ monies to our state’s public schools. Heck yes, I think we should have a say — on your behalf — have a say in the policies adopted at our public school levels. And I’m proud to be a co-sponsor and I’m going to push for its passage.”
Stevenson, D-Lexington encouraged the audience to be informed and warned that censorship often has the opposite effect.
“I absolutely think we should be teaching accurate history,” Stevenson said. “There’s been a lot of talk about, ‘we need to teach both sides.’ I don’t think there are both sides to slavery. I don’t think there are both sides to the Holocaust. So, I am absolutely for teaching accurate history.
“We have seen throughout history that banning of books does not make them go away. It only makes them more popular. So, I think history has a lot of things to teach us and if we don’t study it accurately, we are bound to repeat the mistakes of the past. I think you are absolutely appropriate to be upset about (the bills) and be concerned about it. I think CRT has become an umbrella that a lot of things that people don’t like are being labeled CRT, and being put under that umbrella that don’t necessarily belong there. I think it is also important that we all educate ourselves so those things cannot be used as fear tactics.”
Pratt, R-Georgetown, said the House bills have a way to go before they are viable, but there are some areas of concern in today’s classrooms.
“Those bills have a long way to go,” Pratt said. “They are too loosely written and I’ve shared that with the sponsors. I’ll be the first to tell you that. I’ve heard from teachers that teach civics that are concerned because (the bills) are way too broad, and I have expressed those concerns. I’m not sure what those bills will eventually look like.
“One thing you need to be aware about, too. There is a book being taught to a freshman in high school that has well over 50 cuss words in it,” he said. “The f-word was used 28 times and the teacher said it was appropriate. The principal said it was appropriate. The n-word was used seven or eight times. I don’t think we want our young freshmen in high school to be exposed to that. I think we need to take a look at that. That is troublesome, also. That bothers me that we have books like that. It had several, several cuss words in it. Is this what you want to be taught in our schools?”
Marlin McKay, a professor at Georgetown College, asked about the context behind the cuss words in the books.
“We need to be careful about censoring things,” McKay said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.