State Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said a letter to the editor in the weekend edition of the News-Graphic did not tell the whole story about KEES money for students attending out-of-state colleges.
Dan Burch questioned why Thayer, who is the Senate majority leader and controls what bills are presented to the state Senate, did not bring up HB 235 which would allow students to use KEES scholarship funds for military schools.
The Kentucky Education Excellence Scholarships (KEES) are funds generated by the Kentucky Lottery and available to state high school graduates to be used for tuition at state universities.
“There were four different bills affecting the scholarship fund and our leadership made a joint decision not to pass any of them until we can do further study to see if it would have a negative affect on students already receiving the scholarships,” Thayer said. “If you increase the number of people getting scholarships while the money from the lottery remains the same, you’re going to have a negative affect on a whole bunch of students who are trying to pay to go to college.”
The KEES scholarships were originally designed to keep Kentucky students in state attending state universities unless the student’s major was not offered in state, he said.
“You have to look at the whole picture,” Thayer said. “We want to keep good Kentucky students in Kentucky schools. This was a very intense session and we passed a lot of legislation. We’ll be back in nine months and in the meantime we will take a look at the eligibility and impact these changes may have on the KEES program.”
Legislators are planning to meet this summer to discuss these bills and studies are being planned so there will be more information for the 2022 regular session of the General Assembly.
“The Kentucky legislature had previously made an exception for students majoring in a field which is not available at a state university,” Burch wrote in his letter. “These students can use their KEES money to go out of state for that major.
“HB 235 is simply creating an equal playing field for those student patriots that are forced to leave the state, since there is no NROTC programs within the Commonwealth.”
