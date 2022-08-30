The recently elected chair of the Scott County Democratic Party has filed a civil action seeking to disqualify Robert Johnson as a circuit court judge candidate for the 14th Judicial District.
Kim Vinegar, chair of the county’s Democratic Party, and Paris attorney Sarah Fightmaster have filed a motion seeking to have Johnson removed from the November ballot because, “...he does not meet the Constitutional qualifications for the office,” and is not a “bona fide candidate.”
Johnson called the lawsuit frivolous and said the decision should be left to the voters and not “dirty politics.”
“This is the latest attempt to direct voter attention away from the most critical issue in the election — which candidate has the necessary trial experience,” Johnson said. “This position is for trial judge. I’ve had over 100 trials; my opponent has never had a trial, not as an attorney or a judge.
“The Kentucky Judicial Ethics Commission has already concluded I can be Circuit Judge while my wife is the Commonwealth Attorney. We would never appear in the same courtroom.
“The will of the voters and their decision should determine the outcome of this election, not frivolous lawsuits meant to confuse the public. Voters can see through this kind of dirty politics. It’s beneath the office of Circuit Judge and the conduct of public servants.”
The lawsuit alleges that Johnson cannot fulfill the responsibilities as a circuit judge because he is married to Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson.
“This case does not involve Johnson’s prima facie qualifications to seek the noted office under Section 22 of the Kentucky Constitution,” states the lawsuit. “Petitioners take no position on the subjective qualifications of Johnson’s abilities as a potential judge, a practicing attorney, or his eligibility under Section 22’s requirements.
“Instead, Petitioners contend that Johnson does not have the statutory ‘bona fides’ to hold office for which he seeks — given the objective fact that he is married to Sharon Muse-Johnson, the Commonwealth Attorney for the 14th Judicial Circuit.”
Because Johnson is married to the Commonwealth Attorney disqualifies him from presiding over any criminal proceeding, states the lawsuit.
“… it is impossible to insulate Johnson from his wife in criminal proceedings…” states the lawsuit.
The lawsuit challenges the possible solution of splitting civil and criminal cases between the two divisions that currently exist in the 14th Judicial District.
“Such a split would wholly undermine the idea of a court of general jurisdiction, as contemplated by the Kentucky Constitution and the Kentucky Revised Statutes,” states the lawsuit. “The proposed ’solution’ actually creates two limited jurisdiction courts in the same Circuit.
“And the ramifications of Johnson’s proposed solution does not end with preventing him from fulfilling his constitutional and statutory duties as Circuit Judge. Instead, this solution would also strip the Division 1 Circuit Judge of his or her Constitutional and statutory authority and duty to preside over civil matters in this Circuit. This is untenable. Johnson’s solution undermines the entire idea of a court of general jurisdiction as contemplated by the original Judicial Article and the Kentucky Judicial System.”
The lawsuit seeks to have Johnson disqualified as a candidate and removed from the November ballot.
An immediate hearing has been requested as time to print ballots is near, states the lawsuit.
The election for circuit judge is nonpartisan.
