The recently elected chair of the Scott County Democratic Party has filed a civil action seeking to disqualify Robert Johnson as a circuit court judge candidate for the 14th Judicial District. 

Kim Vinegar, chair of the county’s Democratic Party, and Paris attorney Sarah Fightmaster have filed a motion seeking to have Johnson removed from the November ballot because, “...he does not meet the Constitutional qualifications for the office,” and is not a “bona fide candidate.”

