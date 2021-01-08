Reactions from local leaders to the events that took place in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, when members of a Trump rally broke into the Capitol, disrupting the counting of the Electoral College votes and forced the evacuation of members of Congress.
“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”
U.S. President Donald Trump
“This is a sad day in our proud nation’s history. Armed supporters of a defeated presidential candidate taking over the capitol and interrupting constitutional processes after losing an election is something that usually only happens in “banana republic” countries, not America.
There is nothing patriotic or American in violently attacking the United States capitol, attacking law enforcement officers and trying to stop our democracy from working. Violence should not be incited, especially by elected leaders because the outcomes can be uncontrolled and catastrophic.
Voters have spoken, courts have heard and dismissed challenges and states have certified the results. The 2020 presidential election is over and an armed insurrection at the capitol will not change that.
We have important work to do. Even in divided times, especially in divided times.
America, we’re better than this.”
Tom Prather, Georgetown Mayor
“The attacks at the U.S. Capital today were terroristic and seditious.
The election occurred, challenges to the vote were made in our courts and our courts did not find any evidence to overturn the vote of the people.
This attempt to disrupt the transition of power of our constitutional republic and the violence carried out against our law enforcement members was criminal and must stop today . I pray for peace and healing in our nation.”
Joe Pat Covington, Scott County Judge-Executive
“Deplorable. Shameful. Terrible. I decry the violence in Washington, D.C. We are better than this wanton display of domestic terrorism.”
KY State Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown
“I am deeply saddened for our country as well as appalled by the act of insurrection committed earlier today by a mob of protestors at the U.S. Capitol. The right to peacefully protest is a stalwart of our U.S. Constitution as is the peaceful transition of power. The actions taken by the mob at the U.S Capitol were meant to stoke fear and threaten violence on our Republic. We are a better people than this and as a country we must return to a place where we can debate issues and policy without fear and the threat of violence. I continue to pray for the safety of the U.S. Capitol Police, our congressional leaders and our fellow Americans living around our Nation’s capital in the wake of today’s violence.”
KY State Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown
“Today’s events at the U.S. Capitol are tragic, outrageous and devastating. They are wholly inconsistent with the fundamental values of our constitutional Republic. The United States is an exceptional nation because we resolve our differences peacefully—through the ballot box, the courts and our democratic institutions—not through violence. What is happening at the Capitol is NOT who we are as a nation, it needs to stop NOW. I pray for peace, unity and the brave men and women of the Capitol Hill Police, the Washington DC Police and peaceful protestors in harms way. May God bless our country.”
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-KY
“The United States Senate will not be intimidated. We will not be kept out of the chamber by thugs, mobs or threats. We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation.”
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-KY