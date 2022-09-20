An email sent to Scott County Fiscal Court regarding the 1825 Choctaw Academy could potentially sway officials to support applying for grant money to restore the historic piece of property owned by a local ophthalmologist.

Dr. Chip Richardson, owner of Georgetown Eye Care, submitted a 1:1 grant match request in May to the fiscal court for a restoration project to preserve the Academy. Richardson explained to the court the importance of such a project, and how the Academy is an integral part of American history.    

