Scott County’s three legislators participated in a spirited discussion with taxpayers during the first of two Legislative Breakfasts sponsored by the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce.
Although last year such a forum was not held due to the pandemic, the chamber typically hosts a forum during the General Assembly session to allow legislators to talk about what is happening and to allow questions from the audience. This year — for the first time in more than a decade — a Democrat legislator, Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, District 88, joined Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, and Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown.
Stevenson, of Fayette County, now represents about 14,000 in Scott County because of the 10-year redistricting map.
Unemployment Benefits
Moderator John Cooper opened the forum Saturday with a series of questions to the legislators. The first involved unemployment benefits. Last Thursday, House Bill 4 passed the House following almost three hours of “passionate debate,” according to the Courier Journal. The bill would significantly reduce the number of weeks out-of-work residents would be eligible for unemployment and increase job search requirements.
The bill would increase the work search requirements from one to five per week, include a requirement that any job offered after six weeks must be accepted and reduce the number of weeks the unemployed are eligible for benefits from 26 weeks to anywhere from 12 to 24 weeks. The length of eligibility would be indexed to Kentucky’s average unemployment rate from nine to 12 months. If implemented immediately, for example, the maximum period for benefits would be 14 weeks.
Some 57 Republicans, including Rep. Pratt, voted for the bill on Thursday, but 15 Republicans — mostly from rural and eastern Kentucky districts voted against it. Democrat Stevenson also voted against the bill. The bill is strongly supported by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, but legislators, especially in Appalachain regions, said they feared the bill would increase the hardship on its unemployed citizens.
Scott County’s legislators were split along party lines. Pratt strongly supports the bill, while Stevenson said the focus should be on finding ways to get more people in the workforce, such as supporting child care centers and universal pre-K. The bill now advances to the Senate, where Sen. Thayer placed the blame for the lack of child care on Gov. Beshear’s pandemic shutdowns.
The lack of workers is crippling Kentucky’s economy, making reform of the state’s unemployment system necessary, said Pratt.
“We got hundreds and hundreds of calls and emails about unemployment,” Pratt said.
A man recently contacted Pratt and said he had been unemployed for three weeks and no one from the state unemployment system could respond to his queries.
“This is unacceptable,” Pratt said.
House Bill 4 is about indexing, Pratt said. As the unemployment rate goes down, the number of people receiving unemployment goes down, he said.
“We in Kentucky, pay the longest and the highest (unemployment of any state in the nation,” Pratt said. “This is money the employer puts into a fund, basically it is an agreement between the employer and employees that says if you are laid off or if you lose your job through no fault of your own, this will help keep you until you find another job. Employees put no money into it, 100 percent employer pay.
“At this point in time, we have to do something. This is tied to the index, when unemployment goes down, the number of weeks you can draw unemployment goes down with it. There are 140,000 open jobs right now, in the state of Kentucky. Think about that. 140,000 open jobs in Kentucky. We have to get people back to work. Our workforce participation — that’s the number you need to pay attention to, forget the unemployment number — our workforce participation is now at 56.1 percent. We are 48th in the nation.”
Kentucky’s unemployment system is insolvent, Pratt said.
“It has not been solvent since 1974,” he said. “We’ve got a real problem. Businesses are hurting because they can’t get employees. Businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. I hear this complaint from everywhere from Toyota to the guy who has two employees. This is intended to get people back to work, that’s all it is. We need to get businesses back because we are still struggling.”
Stevenson disagreed with the strategy.
“I’m sure to no one’s surprise, I voted against that bill,” she said. “I believe if we really want to target our workforce participation rate, there’s a wide swath of people who are now on unemployment, but they are not working. I think that’s the area where we need to focus. In December 2019, the federal government released numbers that for only the second time in our nation’s history there were more women in the workforce than men.
“And then we just found out last month that 1.1 million women that left the workforce because of the pandemic and they have not re-entered. So, we need to look at that, and say, ‘why is that?’ I think a huge portion of that is due to the lack of childcare. I think we have got to invest in pre-K, I think we’ve got to invest in child care centers. We have lost over 50 percent of child care centers here. I think we need to try and get women back into the workplace, is something that will make a much larger dent in our workforce participation rate than trying to tell people they can only draw unemployment for 12 weeks.”
The states that ended the extended benefits early experienced job growth at the same rate as those that kept the extended benefits going, she said.
“Unemployment is not the problem when it comes to our workforce participation rate,” Stevenson said.
Thayer said Gov. Andy Beshear’s action shutting down child cares during the pandemic has created much of the problem.
“The reason day cares continue to be a problem is because day cares were shut down by Gov. Beshear despite no scientific basis for doing so,” Thayer said. “There remains no scientific basis for shutting down day cares, shutting down schools, masking kids in schools. It has all been a big charade. Shut downs. Lock downs. Masks. But the people who were for that will have to suffer the political consequences of that with all the elections that are coming in the next few years and coming fast.
“I’ve got some good news for employers. We’re working on House Bill 44, which will freeze the rate at the 2020 level in terms of the assessment to the (unemployment insurance fund). As Rep. Pratt alluded to (the unemployment deficit) we are going to try to allocate $232 million of the federal Cares Act money to try and fill the hole. That will be a one-time use of federal dollars, so if you ever wonder about all this free Biden money floating around, we are responsible in the General Assembly for appropriating it and that is one of the plans we have is to fill that gap. Freeze those rates. Employers have absolutely taken it on the chin the last few years. Two shutdowns, here in Kentucky, having supply chain issues, workforce issues, we think it is the appropriate step to take to freeze those rates and give employers a chance to get back on their feet.”
Pratt added the $232 million will still not make the state’s unemployment fund solvent.
