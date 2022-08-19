An iconic landmark at Old Friends Farm is being turned into something new for visitors to enjoy as one Lexington artist chomps at the bit to complete a massive 12-foot sculpture within two weeks.
Artist Kiptoo Tarus, a native of Nairobi, Kenya, moved to Lexington to study sculpture at the University of Kentucky. Prior to his move, Tarus obtained his Bachelor of Arts at the University of Nairobi for design, majoring in illustration in 2008. He worked for a bank in his hometown until 2011, when he established a graphic design company called King Concepts.
He has been fortunate to have his work featured at a number of galleries in Lexington, with a particular commission set up “almost like a constellation,” where visitors can walk through and view each piece of art, Tarus said. He added he is excited for a chance to branch out into other parts of the region as an artist, bringing his creativity into the world for all to enjoy.
“I’m excited that this wooden sculpture at Old Friends could be also like a landmark for people of Georgetown, but just happy the people of Georgetown will be able to see my work and appreciate what we’re doing too,” Tarus said.
Once complete, Tarus said the wooden sculpture will resemble the face of a horse.
“You could say Medina Spirit was the muse for this particular horse sculpture,” he said.
Old Friends President Michael Blowen is pleased with the work Tarus is putting in on the farm by taking the landmark tree situated in front of the main office and turning it into something new.
“We were told by the arborist that it was time for the tree to go because it was getting dangerous for these visitors here,” Blowen said. “We don’t want branches falling on them and everything. Sylvia Stiller, who works in our office, loved that tree. She read the story about Kiptoo doing sculpture down in Ashland at the Henry Clay Estate, and she goes, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could get Kiptoo here to do that?’”
At first, a project of such magnitude was simply out of the farm’s budget, but Stiller continued to work with Tarus on a price that was financially doable for Old Friends, Blowen said. He added that after negotiating a price with Tarus, something exciting happened for the farm.
“He wanted to do it because he really likes us, and eventually, they worked out something,” he said. “I’m not sure what it was, but it wasn’t $40,000, it was a lot less. Then Bob Baffert, the Hall of Fame horse trainer, agreed to pay for the whole thing. It’s not costing Old Friends anything, and Kiptoo’s getting to use his imagination and make a piece of art that exemplifies the farm.
“We’re very grateful to everybody.”
Baffert’s horse Silver Charm, who won the Kentucky Derby in 1997, lives on Old Friends Farm. Another horse once trained by Baffert, Medina Spirit, is buried on the property.
Once Tarus began placing scaffolding around the portion of tree trunk to be shaped, people started asking questions about the curiosity taking place on the front lawn of the property, Blowen said. The sculpting process, which involves different sized chainsaws and other tools, is expected to be complete within two weeks. Tarus is encouraging visitors to come watch the progress at Old Friends, as well as to be cautious when near the site.
“He’ll have it done by Breeders Cup, which will make it really nice because of all those people here. We’re coming into our big season with Keeneland opening and the Breeders Cup, so it’s very exciting,” Blowen said. “I used to write about the arts for the Boston Globe, mostly about movies, but other stuff too. I get to have a piece of art here that is emblematic of what we try to accomplish and secure with these animals. It’s great.”
Old Friends will host an event once the sculpture is complete as a way visitors can view and welcome Tarus’ art on the farm. The News-Graphic will share information about the event once it is scheduled.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.