Tarus uses a maquette, or small-scale model, to visualize what his finished wooden sculpture will look like once complete.

 News-Graphic Photo By Emily Perkins

An iconic landmark at Old Friends Farm is being turned into something new for visitors to enjoy as one Lexington artist chomps at the bit to complete a massive 12-foot sculpture within two weeks. 

Artist Kiptoo Tarus, a native of Nairobi, Kenya, moved to Lexington to study sculpture at the University of Kentucky. Prior to his move, Tarus obtained his Bachelor of Arts at the University of Nairobi for design, majoring in illustration in 2008. He worked for a bank in his hometown until 2011, when he established a graphic design company called King Concepts. 

Kiptoo Tarus, an artist from Lexington, trims away pieces of wood with a chainsaw from the top of his 12-foot sculpture at Old Friends Farm. The 100-year-old sycamore will resemble Medina Spirit when finished.

