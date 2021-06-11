The Lexington-Fayette Urban Council’s decision to send a resolution encouraging state officials to allow the expansion of the Central Kentucky Landfill was disappointing, said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. A final vote on the resolution will be at the council’s June 24 meeting.
“It is disappointing that elected officials in one county would not look at the data, but are willing to vote on land use in another county,” Covington said. “If they are so concerned, they have the option to open a landfill in Fayette County.
“I just thought they would have more respect for the situation.”
Earlier Covington had spoken to the Lexington council via Zoom during its May 25 work session and said the landfill had racked up as many as 70 violations over the past few years.
Greg Elkins, the chief operating officer for Waste Services of the Bluegrass, the landfill’s owner, admitted during the work session the landfill struggled with an odor issue, but had addressed most of the problems cited in the violations. The landfill was purchased from the City of Georgetown, and there had always been plans to expand, Elkins said.
The Scott County Planning Commission has stated the landfill is not zoned for expansion. That is one of multiple disputes between the county and landfill working their way through various courts, and state administrative agencies.
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said she could not support the city interfering or attempting to sway state officials regarding land use in another county. Council member Susan Lamb agreed.
Council member Josh McCurn said the city should support its contractor and was simply asking for the landfill expansion to proceed.
“(The Lexington council) does not have to deal with the compliance ands safety issues,” Covington said of the landfill. “For them to turn a blind eye to the facts is, well disappointing. I wanted to share our position, and I did. If they proceed to go forward with their resolution, we’ll deal with that. But this is so disappointing.”
Covington praised Gorton for her support.
“Mayor Gorton has been very supportive through all of this,” he said. “We have spoken several times and she has always been supportive.”
The council voted 8-4 to hold a final vote at its next meeting. Voting in favor of the resolution were: McCurn, Preston Worley, David Kloiber, Richard Moloney, Kathy Plomin, Liz Sheehan and James Brown. Opposing the resolution were: Lamb, Vice Mayor Steve Kay, Hannah LeGris and Witney Elliot Baxter.
The dispute between the Scott County Fiscal Court and Waste Services of the Bluegrass, owner and operator of Central Kentucky Landfill, goes back almost a decade. The landfill’s efforts to expand has been denied in multiple state and court rulings. Scott County officials have said the landfill ran out of capacity last year, but a court ruling gave the landfill an extension to Oct. 31, 2021, to enable counties relying on the landfill to find alternatives.
The Scott County Fiscal Court is appealing that court ruling. Last year, the fiscal court amended its Solid Waste Management Plan prohibiting any solid waste dumping in the county, which would essentially close the landfill. The amended Solid Waste Management Plan was approved by the state.
In 2015 Lexington contracted with Waste Services to dispose of its trash, and renewed that contract in 2019 for five years. The city’s contract requires Waste Services to find another landfill if Central Kentucky Landfill reaches capacity, according to Waste Today, a magazine that focuses on solid waste management. The contract prevents the landfill from raising its rates if it is forced to take the trash elsewhere, the magazine states.
Lexington spends about $3.5 million annually for trash removal, according to multiple media outlets. Some reports estimate as much as 86 percent of the trash now being hauled to Central Kentucky Landfill is from Lexington or other communities outside Scott County.
Central Kentucky Landfill officials have said an expansion is necessary. The landfill was purchased from the City of Georgetown in 1999, and landfill officials insist both city and county officials were aware of plans to expand when it was purchased.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.