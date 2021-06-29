As expected, and despite concerns from its mayor and the Scott County Fiscal Court, the Lexington-Fayette Urban Council voted Thursday to support Central Kentucky landfill in its efforts to expand.
The council vote was 11-4 to send a resolution to Kentucky Environmental cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman supporting Waste Services of the Bluegrass (WSB) challenge to the Scott County Fiscal Court’s new Solid Waste Management Plan. Last year, the fiscal court adopted a plan prohibiting any solid waste to be dumped in Scott County once Central Kentucky Landfill reached its capacity.
Officials have said the landfill, which is owned by WSB, reached capacity late last year, but an administrative judge with the Energy and Environmental Cabinet ordered the landfill could remain open until Oct. 31, 2021 to allow other government agencies using the landfill to find other alternatives. The fiscal court has appealed that ruling.
WSB approached the Lexington council earlier this year seeking support against the Scott County Fiscal Court’s efforts to close the landfill. Central Kentucky Landfill began taking on Lexington’s solid waste in 2015, which almost immediately spurred a public outcry due to the number of large trucks carrying waste to the landfill on U.S. 25. In 2020, despite requests from Scott County officials not to do so, the Lexington council extended its contract wth WSB. The contract requires WSB to find another landfill to dispose of Lexington’s trash — at no additional cost to Lexington — if Central Kentucky Landfill closes.
Those on the Lexington council who support WSB say if Central Kentucky Landfill is not allowed to expand then a new contractor may be necessary and the cost will be significantly higher.
Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington made a presentation urging the Lexington council not to approve such a resolution noting the many violations accumulated by the landfill. Later, Covington expressed frustration with the council’s decision, and said it was atypical for one county to tell another council what to do within its jurisdiction.
Covington also praised Lexington mayor Linda Gorton’s support of Scott County.
“I thought it was not my place to tell Scott County that we wanted our garbage going there beyond what they had sent the state as their plan,” Gorton said during a June 8 work session.
There are multiple lawsuits and administrative challenges between the county and WSB regarding the landfill’s efforts to expand. Scott County officials have said the majority of the solid waste in the landfill is from Lexington, which has fueled its need to expand.
The 11-4 vote is as follows, In favor: Preston Worley, Josh McCurn, David Kloiber, Richard Moloney, Whitney Elliot Baxter, Liz Sheehan and James Brown. Those who voted against the resolution are: Susan Lamb, Vice Mayor Steve Kay, Hannah LeGris and Kathy Plomin.
The resolution will be sent to the Environmental Cabinet without Gorton’s signature.
