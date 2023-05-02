A Lexington woman was arrested April 20 by Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on multiple drug trafficking charges.
The incident happened around midnight when officers were conducting a traffic stop on another motor vehicle, according to a post on GPD’s Facebook page.
GPD officers witnessed the woman, identified as 34-year-old Patricia Cathleen Smith; fall unconscious next to her vehicle, the post said.
EMS was called to the scene to assist Smith, which she refused, the Facebook post said. She was arrested on the scene for public intoxication.
“On further observation of (Smith), the officers noted that she had pinpoint pupils and needle marks on her forearms and between her fingers,” the police report said.
Smith was asked to submit a sobriety test, which she couldn’t because she was very unsteady on her feet and could not follow directions from GPD, the report states.
Upon permitted entry of the car by GPD, officers found two bags believed to be methamphetamine weighing at 32 grams, one bag believed to be cocaine weighing at 56.3 grams, one bag believed to be carfentanil, a derivative of fentanyl, as well as 28 strips of Suboxone and 157 Xanax pills, the report said.
Police also found a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle, as well as a lighter, two scales and glass plate with drug residue on it, the report said.
She was arraigned in court earlier in the week and is due back in district court on May 2 according to the detention center website.