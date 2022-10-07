The Scott County Public Library is celebrating a milestone in its service to the community this month with a special event to mark its 100-year anniversary. The Centennial Celebration is slated for Oct. 15 at the library, offering a number of activities for visitors to enjoy.
Patti Burnside, who is the executive director at SCPL, said she is proud to have been part of the library’s ever-changing service to the community in the 28 years she has worked there.
“The Centennial Celebration provides an opportunity to honor the library’s past and embrace its future,” she said.
Burnside said SCPL is an essential community asset. She added that as an important organization, SCPL will need to “keep pace” with the growth of Scott County and the changing needs of the community it serves.
A number of activities are scheduled for the event, including programs from the Newport Aquarium, “Books and Best Friends,” where children read to certified therapy dogs, as well as a Big Bargain Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Library.
“Staff, trustees, Friends of the Library and other valued guests will be recognized at 2 p.m., followed by a concert by Louisville musicians Small Time Napoleon,” Burnside said.
According to the group’s website, their music is “a combination of new ideas and old sounds. Their interest in the jazz standards of the swing-era shine through in their voices, writing and playing, while their ear for new sounds and ideas constantly drives them forward.”
Burnside said those visiting the library will also have the opportunity to learn about SCPL’s history by viewing posters that highlight how it evolved over the decades to meet the community’s needs.
“Begun as a project of the Civic League, later known as the Georgetown Women’s Club, articles of incorporation were recorded at the Scott County Courthouse on Oct. 28, 1922,” Burnside said. “That same year, Mr. G.H. Nunnelley and Mrs. Margaret P. Nunnelley donated the land at 230 East Main Street that became the site of the first dedicated library building in 1929.”
Over the next 70 years, the library served its community from this location as it continually adapted its collection and programs to embrace new technologies and changing public needs.
“With the tremendous growth of Scott County, the library needed to grow as well, and in 2000, the library moved to its current building at 104 South Bradford Lane,” she said. “Mindful of the need for public meeting rooms and study rooms, expansion projects were completed in 2016 and 2022, resulting in the 45,369 square feet facility that will host the Centennial Celebration.”
Burnside said all are invited to join the SCPL staff in celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the library as they honor the past and embrace its future.
Those planning to attend the event can click here for a schedule, which has times listed for each activity that goes on throughout the day. Burnside asked attendees to be mindful of events that require prior registration.