The Scott County Public Library is celebrating a milestone in its service to the community this month with a special event to mark its 100-year anniversary. The Centennial Celebration is slated for Oct. 15 at the library, offering a number of activities for visitors to enjoy.

Patti Burnside, who is the executive director at SCPL, said she is proud to have been part of the library’s ever-changing service to the community in the 28 years she has worked there. 

