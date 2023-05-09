Scott County Public Library (SCPL) and Georgetown/Scott County Parks and Recreation are teaming up to bring a StoryWalk to Brooking Park May 13.
“The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VA and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library,” according to information provided by SCPL.
The first book to be featured in the StoryWalk is The Curious Garden by Peter Brown.
“The library’s responsibility will be to change out the books every few months with new stories,” said SCPL Director Patti Burnside. “And Parks and Recreation will install cases and maintain the grounds around them.”
Friends of the Library helped fund the StoryWalk Project, raising $7,000 for the cases used to highlight the books, Burnside said.
Friends of the Library is a volunteer group with a mission to support the library, she said.
“We don’t raise funds, but they do,” Burnside said. “They support us in so many ways. They help with staff. We just recently celebrated National Library Week. They bought lunch for all 37 staff members. … They just are a wonderful group that support the library and the community in a lot of ways.”
StoryWalk was developed by Ferguson, she said, and has projects across the country and internationally.
“(StoryWalk) is a way for us to combine getting out in nature, and being active and family time with literacy,” Burnside said.
The StoryWalk will include stories where families may walk from case to case and engage in reading and conversation surrounding the stories.
“It’s not a long trail,” Burnside said. “As we were planning it with the wonderful folks at Parks and Recreation, we knew that there would be a lot of small children. So, we don’t want it to be miles and miles long. It’s easily doable for a family with young children.”
Ed Maynard with Parks and Recreation is excited to see the project come together and hopes the community enjoys the StoryWalk, he said.
“You know, there’s an old saying ‘that it only takes a spark to get a fire going,’” Maynard said. “So, I’m hoping that this walk, that this opportunity, to get out into nature but also learn you’re out there will be that spark that gets the fire going within each of these kids that experience the walk to develop a love for reading, learning and exploration.”
The process took months to get everything lined up, but Maynard and Parks and Recreation are thankful for the partnerships with SCPL and the many involved.
“Our parks maintenance crew did an excellent job,” Maynard said about installation of the project. “They did it very quickly. We just needed the weather to break.
“I really want to thank Larry Brandenburg, Megan Miller, and Michael Wolums for what they have done to get those things in the ground, get the concrete down, dig the holes and now we’re ready to go.”
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for May 13.