The Scott County Public Library will reopen Monday, June 15 after being closed for more than two months due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The library will observe new, limited hours, said Patti Burnside, executive director. The library’s new hours will be Monday-Saturday, 1 pm. - 7 p.m.
“Following all ‘Healthy at Work’ guidelines, the library staff will limit the persons present inside the building to 33 percent of its capacity, and they are prepared to enforce social distancing requirements of six feet between all individuals,” Burnside said.
Only the library’s main entrance will be open and all staff will be waring masks.
“Because we must restrict the use of common areas, there will be very few chairs available,” she said. “At least for now, we encourage patrons not to linger in the library.”
Computer use will be limited to 30 minutes of use, during the first phase f reopening, Burnside said. Notary service will be by appointment only — Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - noon. Currently, the library is unable to accept donations, or allow the use of meeting or study rooms.
All fines and fees accrued prior to March 15 have been waived by the Scott County Board of Trustees.
For more information call the library at 502-863-3566 or visit the library website at https://www.scottpublib.org.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.