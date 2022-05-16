Five new meeting rooms and a new lobby are open at the Scott County Public Library after a year of construction.
“It’s been wonderful. I haven’t heard a single negative comment,” said Library Executive Director Patti Burnside about the enclosed clocktower. “Now it’s enclosed and there are benches out there for people to wait for a ride if they’re being picked up or for the bus ...we’ve had just great positive response.”
Three of the new meeting rooms are available by reservation for groups and two smaller study rooms, which accommodate groups up to four, are available on a first-come-first-served basis.
“As we watched our old meeting room spaces, they were always booked and sometimes people couldn’t get a reservation...So that was a driving factor in this construction project, to meet that goal of providing more access to the community,” Burnside said. Since the new rooms opened last month the library had 92 meetings in three weeks time, she said.
“So that shows you what the need is in this county,” she said.
The Library Board of Trustees approved the expansion and originally allocated approximately $1.5 million for construction and all the furnishings, including furniture, projectors, laptops and screens for the rooms. Construction was able to come in under budget, Burnside said.
“I’m glad it’s over. I know, construction was a challenge both because of the supply chain issues that everybody’s heard about on the news and because of the pandemic, but the construction company that worked with us was amazing,” she said.
The expansion added approximately 4,500 square feet, bringing the library to a total of over 45,000 square feet, in a single story.
The new and existing community rooms are available free of charge and serve many community purposes, Burnside said. The library served as Scott County’s early voting center and will be the voting center on Election Day. The library partners with the Kentucky Blood Center to hold a blood drive every other month in addition to hosting regular library programs like story time and craft programs for children.
This summer the library will host “Science in Play to Go” (SIP2GO), a traveling exhibit from the Kentucky Science Center, which features games and activities for children, and will host their annual summer reading program, which is open to children and adults.
Typical summer reading programs are designed to help school-aged children maintain their reading skills over the summer to avoid the “summer slide” where they regress during the summer break but the Scott County library takes the reading program a step further by opening it up to all ages, Burnside said.
“We want adults to read, and we want them to set a good example for the children in their lives as well,” she said.
For more information on reserving a community space or other library program visit https://scottpublib.org.
The library is open:
—Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
—Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
—Sunday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
GTran provides free rides to the library with a library card. Information on their routes can also be found at the library website.
