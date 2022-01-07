Editor’s Note: This is another in a series of articles on people and organizations that make a difference in Scott county.
“Libraries are just a wonderful place” said Mary Fogos, President of the Friends of the Scott County Library.
Fogos has been volunteering with the friends for five years and served as president for the last two but her love of libraries is lifelong.
“I just love libraries, I always have” she said.
She started volunteering at libraries in high school and regularly brought her children to the library for story time when they were young. She now takes her grandchildren to their local library whenever she visits.
As president of the Friends her primary responsibilities are making agendas and running their monthly board meeting. The Friends volunteers staff the library bookstore which raises funds for library programing while helping used books find new homes. Most of the books, cds and DVDs sold at the bookstore can be purchased for $.50 and the funds raised are used to fund library related programs. Friends volunteers can usually be found staffing the bookstore from 10 am to 3 p.m. daily.
The Friends also put together an annual Holiday Silent Auction for Christmas. Many of the items available for bid are handmade by library staff or volunteers.
This year the Friends hope to raise $5,500 through their efforts to fund library programs including a $1,000 scholarship to a student studying library science or a related field. They also fund the library’s summer reading program and a program called “Battle of the Books” for middle and elementary school children.
In 2019 the Scott County Friends were voted the Outstanding Small Chapter Friends of the Library at the state Friends of the Library meeting. Past special projects include funding the Renovation Station at the library, which allows people to convert VHS and cassette tapes to digital media, and purchasing new artwork and a television display for the library.
The Friends also collaborates with other local non-profits by providing books for Elizabeth’s Village and Leadership Scott County.
To learn more about the Friends of the Scott County Library visit their website at https://scottpublib.org/friends-of-the-library/
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.